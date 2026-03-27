Allsup Veterans Appeals Honors Vietnam War Veterans, Highlights Appeal and Dual-Benefit Options

Belleville, Illinois, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a nationwide disability benefits advocate, and its Allsup Veterans Appeals℠ (AVA) are highlighting support for Vietnam veterans in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, observed March 29.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day was established under the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 to honor the service and sacrifice of more than 6 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War era. As Vietnam veterans age, many continue to experience service-connected health conditions, including those related to long-term and toxic exposures. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) continues to process disability compensation claims and appeals related to these conditions.

Allsup VA-accredited Claims Agents encourage veterans to review their recent VA disability decisions and understand their appeal options, particularly within the 12-month window following a decision.

“When members leave military service, many aspects of their lives are in flux, and the VA disability claims process can seem complicated and overwhelming,” said Brett Buchanan, a U.S. Army veteran and director of Allsup Veterans Appeals. “For Vietnam veterans, many of whom may be revisiting their benefits due to changing health conditions, understanding how to respond to a recent VA decision is essential to securing the compensation they earned.”

As a veteran-led and veteran-owned organization, Allsup Veterans Appeals has more than a decade of experience and has helped more than 2,500 veterans obtain service-connected benefits or higher disability ratings.

“Our VA-accredited Claims Agents understand how to prepare accurate, well-documented appeals that may improve processing outcomes,” Buchanan said. “We work closely with veterans to help them avoid common mistakes and determine the best path forward for their situation.”

Allsup Veterans Appeals focuses on assisting veterans who have received a VA decision within the past 12 months and want to pursue an appeal, including Supplemental Claims, Higher-Level Reviews and Notices of Disagreement. The organization also assists veterans who were previously denied service connection and may be eligible to reopen their claim with new and relevant evidence.

Allsup also assists veterans who may be eligible for both VA disability compensation and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), helping them navigate these distinct and separate programs in order to access their benefits. Veterans receiving VA disability compensation may also qualify for Social Security disability benefits depending on their work history and medical eligibility.

Allsup Can Help Veterans Avoid Costly Errors

Navigating two federal disability systems at the same time requires careful coordination of medical evidence, timelines and appeal rights. Allsup has over 42 years of experience helping individuals navigate Social Security disability programs.

“Veterans are sometimes navigating systems that were not designed to work together,” Buchanan said. “Understanding your options early can help prevent missed opportunities and unnecessary frustration.”

Veterans can access additional guidance on VA disability appeals and benefits through Allsup Veterans Appeals’ expert resource center at Expert Answers | Allsup Veterans Appeals℠.

Why Representation Matters

Errors such as incomplete medical evidence, missed deadlines or inconsistent documentation across agencies can delay or derail otherwise valid disability claims.

Allsup’s representation assistance includes:

Reviewing medical and work history.

Meeting timelines and evidentiary requirements.

Helping veterans understand how multiple claims affect one another.

Reducing delays caused by technical filing mistakes.

Veterans contacting Allsup can learn more about options with both VA compensation and SSDI benefits. If you or a veteran you know has questions about VA disability benefits, please call (888) 320-6891 or visit https://www.allsupveteransappeals.com/free-evaluation.



ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Visit AllsupVeteransAppeals.com and follow AVA on Facebook, Instagram and X to learn more.

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