Competitive Insights and Expert Consultation on the Growing Oncology Nutrition Market, 2026-2030: A $3.27 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Nutrition Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oncology nutrition market has shown robust growth, expanding from $2.08 billion in 2025 to $2.28 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is driven by increased awareness of nutrition's role in cancer care, the prevalence of various cancer types, and the adoption of advanced nutritional interventions both in clinical and home settings. The development of specialized formulas and the establishment of specialty clinics focusing on cancer care have significantly contributed to this trend.

Projections indicate that the oncology nutrition market will continue its strong expansion, reaching $3.27 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include the demand for personalized nutrition plans, integration of technology in nutrition tracking, and a focus on enhancing patient outcomes. Emerging markets are seeing expanded services, supported by trends such as digital health platforms, AI-driven diet planning, and IoT-enabled monitoring systems.

The rising number of cancer cases has been a significant growth driver for the oncology nutrition market. A World Health Organization report projects over 35 million new cancer cases worldwide by 2050, a dramatic increase from the estimated 20 million in 2022. This surge underscores the necessity for oncology-focused nutritional solutions, highlighting the market's expansion.

Leading companies in the oncology nutrition sector are innovating to enhance treatment outcomes. They focus on developing nutrition programs that support immune function and manage therapy-related side effects, ultimately aiming to improve the quality of life for cancer patients. For example, AEACAP in Spain launched a nutrition education series in June 2024, offered biweekly and featuring guidance from specialized nutritionists. This initiative emphasizes the crucial role of nutrition in treatment efficacy.

In a notable collaboration, Danone S.A. partnered with National Resilience, Inc. in January 2024 to integrate a nutrition support module into a digital oncology platform, addressing malnutrition challenges during cancer treatment. This partnership highlights efforts to enhance nutritional care through digital solutions.

Main players in the market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., and Danone S.A., among others. These companies are pivotal in advancing nutritional solutions tailored for specific cancer types, including blood, breast, and gastrointestinal cancers. Services in these areas typically involve enteral and parenteral nutrition available in hospitals and homecare settings.

Geographically, North America dominated the oncology nutrition market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

Report Scope

The report answers critical questions: What are the largest and fastest-growing regions for oncology nutrition? How does the market align with broader economic and demographic factors? It covers market characteristics, segmentation, growth rate, and country-specific analyses.

Market characteristics define products and services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis segment offers a comprehensive overview, including key materials and supplier assessments.

Updated trends and strategies outline market evolution and emerging technologies like digital transformation and AI innovation.

The regulatory landscape segment reviews key frameworks and investment flows influencing market dynamics.

Market size is represented in monetary terms, covering past growth and future forecasts considering technological and geopolitical factors.

TAM analysis evaluates market potential relative to its current size, offering strategic growth opportunities.

Market attractiveness scoring uses a quantitative framework evaluating growth potential and competitive landscape.

Segmentation categorizes the market into sub-markets.

Expanded geographic coverage includes a focus on Taiwan and Southeast Asia areas, reflecting recent shifts in supply chains and manufacturing.

The competitive landscape chapter describes the market's competitive nature, highlighting major companies and financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading firms based on parameters like market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Markets Covered:

By Cancer Type: Blood Cancer; Breast Cancer; Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers; Liver Cancer; Pancreatic Cancer; Other Cancer Types

By Nutrition: Enteral Nutrition; Parenteral Nutrition

By End-Users: Hospitals; Homecare; Specialty Clinics; Other End Users

Subsegments:

Blood Cancer: Leukemia; Lymphoma; Multiple Myeloma

Breast Cancer: Early-Stage; Advanced Breast Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal: Gastric; Colorectal; Esophageal Cancer

Liver: Hepatocellular Carcinoma; Cholangiocarcinoma

Pancreatic: Exocrine; Endocrine Pancreatic Tumors

Other Types: Lung; Prostate; Ovarian; Head and Neck Cancers

Companies Mentioned: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Nestle S.A., Nutricia, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, Danone S.A., Ajinomoto Co Ltd, and others.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, UK, USA, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic data and a ten-year forecast.

Data: Includes market size ratios, GDP connections, and per capita expenditure data.

Data Segmentation: Offers country and regional data, competitive market shares, and segments.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or an interactive report with an Excel dashboard.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Oncology Nutrition market report include:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Nutrition

Nestle S.A.

Nutricia

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fresenius Kabi USA LLC

Global Health Products Inc.

Cambrooke Therapeutics Inc.

Kate Farms Inc.

Real Food Blends LLC

Medtrition Inc.

Nutra Balance Products

Nutritional Medicinals LLC

Primus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Solace Nutrition

Unimed Pharma LLC

Vitaflo USA LLC

Danone S.A.

Ajinomoto Co. Ltd.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Victus Inc.

Esperer Nutrition

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/teeo2w

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