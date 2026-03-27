Manchester, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avensure (the UK's go-to favourite for HR outsourcing, employment law guidance and the lowdown on health & safety for businesses), has just landed a spot on the shortlist in the very prestigious Consultancy of the Year (with a team of 10+ staff) category and Technology Partner of the Year at the British HR Awards 2026.

Avensure Named Finalist for Best HR Consultancy & HR Tech Partner of the Year at the British HR Awards 2026

The fifth edition of the awards has just blown the old records out of the water with 474 entries from UK companies, and the judges - who are basically the bigwigs of HR from companies like NatWest Cushon, The AA, TalkTalk, PUMA UKI, Shelter and the British Film Institute - have picked out the finalists.

Being named a finalist shows just how well Avensure delivers when it comes to their flexible and business-savvy approach to HR consultancy. They help over 7,000 businesses all over the UK with their HR outsourcing, employment law and health & safety advice.

The winners will be announced on the 22nd of April at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London.

Recognised Among the UK’s Leading HR Consultancies at the British HR Awards 2026

The British HR Awards is a celebration of the best of the best in the people leadership and the advisory services sector. They shine a light on organisations who are delivering a world-class people experience while also driving business value.

Avensure's final spot in the running reflects over 14 years of getting behind UK SMEs, helping them navigate the complexities of employment law, avoid disputes in tribunal, and stay on top of ever-changing workplace regulations.

Chris Garner, Managing Director of Avensure, said:

"The British HR Awards are the biggest, most prestigious awards in our industry, and to even be shortlisted for HR Consultancy of the Year & Technology Partner of the Year at the British HR Awards is a huge honour. Getting to stand alongside some of the UK's top consultancies is something we're really proud of.

At Avensure, we believe in more than just generic advice - we believe in getting to know our clients and their business. Every one of our clients gets a dedicated advisor who understands their sector, their problems, and their business realities. So to be recognised as one of the best is just the icing on the cake."

Adding to a Long List of HR Awards

Being a finalist for the British HR Awards is just the latest in a long line of national awards for Avensure’s leadership.

Last year, Avensure made it to the top 7 list of HR consulting firms for UK startups and SMEs according to Startups.co.uk. That was a recognition of Avensure's specialist expertise and commitment to supporting growing businesses.

Avensure’s Managing Director, Chris Garner, also made it onto the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders list for 2025 - a list of some of the UK's most innovative and high-growth entrepreneurs.

The full list of leaders can be viewed here: https://www.ldc.co.uk/top-50/2025/

A Commercial Approach to Managing HR Risk

As employment law in the UK continues to get more and more complicated in 2026, many SMEs are struggling to keep up. Regulatory complexity and financial exposure are the order of the day.

Tribunals in England and Wales are getting thousands of claims every quarter - over 10,000 single claims per quarter to be exact. And that means tens of thousands of cases are sitting waiting to be dealt with.

For employers, getting HR wrong can cost a lot more than just compensation awards. You've got legal bills, operational disruption, reputational damage and management time taken up by all sorts of other things.

Avensure's approach focuses on prevention as much as protection. By combining 24/7 HR advice, tribunal representation, health and safety consultancy and PeopleCloud HR software, we give businesses proactive support that minimises the risk.

And let's not forget this - while a standalone HR manager can cost upwards of £40,000 per year, Avensure’s clients get access to a whole team of experts for a fraction of the cost.

Trusted by Thousands of UK Employers

From small startups looking to make their first hire to established SMEs struggling to manage complex workforce problems, Avensure is there to help.

The winners of the British HR Awards will be announced on 22 April in London.

About Avensure

Avensure is a UK leader in employment law, HR outsourcing and health & safety consulting. For more than 14 years, Avensure has helped over 7,000 UK businesses through their 360° advisory solution.

Services include:

24/7 HR and employment law advice

Tribunal representation

Health & safety consultancy

Business immigration services

Bespoke policy development and compliance support

Access to Avensure PeopleCloud HR software

If you're looking for some guidance on your HR compliance obligations or need some expert employment law advice, talk to the team at Avensure.

Finalist for Best HR Consultancy & HR Tech Partner of the Year at the British HR Awards 2026

Press Inquiries

Chris Garner

enquiries [at] avensure.com

+44 330 100 8705

https://www.avensure.com/

4th Floor, St John House,

2-10 Queen St,

Manchester M2 5JB,

United Kingdom

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=hcKRAIOoEx0