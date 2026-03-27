Gym Plus Announces Comprehensive All-In-One Functional Trainer Line-Up

Gym Plus has expanded its all-in-one functional trainer range with System X, Oasis, and the Evolve Power Rack with Dual Pin-loaded Rack Mount Cable System, offering compact, versatile strength-training solutions for Australian home, studio, and light-commercial gyms.





Photo Courtesy of Gym Plus

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gym Plus has expanded its all-in-one functional trainer range with three key products for Australian home, studio, and light commercial gyms: the System X All-in-One Functional Trainer, the Oasis All-in-One Functional Trainer, and the Evolve Power Rack with Dual Pin-loaded Rack Mount Cable System. Designed to deliver full-strength training capability in compact footprints suited to modern training spaces, the range has also drawn strong interest at Aus Fitness Expo Melbourne 2026, where Gym Plus showcased the Oasis and Evolve to attendees.

Gym Plus positions these systems within its all-in-one functional trainer collection, giving customers distinct choices based on available space and training style. Each product supports barbell and cable-based exercises so users can build complete strength and functional programs around a single primary station. The line-up is aimed at Australians who want to create long-term home or studio set-ups that can adapt as their training experience and goals evolve.

The System X All-In-One Functional Trainer combines a plate-loaded functional cable trainer with rack-style features in one unit, offering a cost-effective option for users building a versatile strength-training setup. It is designed to support key compound and accessory movements for both upper- and lower-body training within a single footprint and also serves as the base for System X Garage Gym Package configurations.

The Oasis All-In-One Functional Trainer integrates a dual-stack functional cable trainer with rack features and smith machine capability in a compact frame. It is intended to cover a wide range of barbell, cable, and guided strength movements in a single structure, providing a primary station that supports both free-weight and cable-based training when space is limited.

The Evolve Power Rack with Dual Pin-loaded Rack Mount Cable System turns the Evolve Power Rack into a compact functional trainer with a dedicated pin-loaded cable system. As a modular home gym system, it remains compatible with a wide range of Evolve attachments, making it part of one of Australia’s most comprehensive home gym ecosystems while preserving core barbell functions in the same footprint.

Founder Lois Xie said the line-up was developed to support efficient training environments. “By offering System X, Oasis, and the Evolve rack with a pin-loaded rack mount cable system, Gym Plus aims to give people configurations that adapt to different rooms and training styles,” Xie said.

Visit the Gym Plus website to learn more about the all-in-one functional trainer range.

About Gym Plus

Gym Plus is an Australian fitness equipment company focused on practical, space-efficient strength and functional training solutions for home users, boutique studios, and light commercial environments.

Contact Information:

Contact Name: Gym Plus Team

Email: support@gymplus.com.au

Website: https://gymplus.com.au/

Address: Cranbourne West VIC 3977, Australia

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00ca3fc0-9094-48e9-8908-0725b9615171