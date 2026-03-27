Global Rockets and Missiles Market to Surge to USD 118.24 Billion by 2035 as Hypersonic and Cruise Missile Demand Intensifies – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockets and Missiles Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Rockets and Missiles Market size was valued at USD 64.18 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 118.24 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2026–2035. One of the major markets in the global defense industry is the rockets and missiles market, which is driven by expanding defense modernization initiatives and escalating security issues. The market is seeing a rise in demand for cutting-edge technology with respect to speed, accuracy, and range.





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The U.S. Rockets and Missiles Market has been valued at USD 18.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.92 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2035, Growth of the U.S. Rising defense spending, ongoing military capability upgrade, growing investments in hypersonic and missile defense systems, and the presence of top defense contractors are the main factors driving the rockets and missiles market.

Rising Geopolitical Tensions and Increasing Defense Modernization Programs to Augment Growth Globally

The growing number of geopolitical wars, border disputes, and security concerns in many regions of the world, such as the Asia-Pacific area, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, are the main factors propelling the market for rockets and missiles. To improve their military capabilities across several defense sectors, governments are making significant investments in defense systems. This sector is also being driven by advances in hypersonic technology. Additionally, expenditures in defense technology are rising globally as a result of the emphasis on building domestic defense capabilities.

Major Rockets and Missiles Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies)

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

BAE Systems plc

MBDA Inc.

Thales Group

Saab AB

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC)

Rostec State Corporation

Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Speed

In 2025, Supersonic dominated with 47% share owing to their widespread use in air, land, and sea warfare. Hypersonic missiles have the highest growth rate due to the increase in investments in next-generation missiles, which have the capability to operate at speeds higher than Mach 5.

By Product

In 2025, Ballistic Missiles dominated with 38% share due to their importance in strategic deterrence. Cruise missiles hold the largest share in the growth segment, largely due to their accuracy, low-flying abilities, and versatility with different platforms.

By Propulsion Type

In 2025, Solid dominated with 52% share due to their reliability, easy storage capabilities, and fast readiness for launch. The scramjet propulsion system is the fastest-growing segment of the market due to the development of hypersonic missiles.

By Guidance Mechanism

In 2025, Guided dominated with 73% share considering the need to increase accuracy in targeting. The guided segment is growing at the fastest rate due to the constant improvements being made to artificial intelligence, sensor technology, and real-time data processing.

By Launch Mode

In 2025, Surface to Surface dominated with 33% share owing to their widespread use in ground-based military operations. The subsea-to-surface missile segment is growing at a high rate owing to the expansion in naval defense strategies. Second-strike capability is considered essential in naval defense strategies.

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Rockets and Missiles Market Segmentation

By Speed

Subsonic

Supersonic

Hypersonic

By Product

Cruise

Ballistic Missiles

Rockets

Torpedo

By Propulsion Type

Solid

Liquid

Hybrid

Ramjet

Turbojet

Scramjet

By Guidance Mechanism

Guided

Un-Guided

By Launch Mode

Surface to Surface

Surface to Air

Air to Air

Air to surface

Subsea to Surface

Regional Insights:

When it comes to rockets and missiles, North America has the most market share. In 2025, it will have roughly 38% of the market. The growth is mostly driven by the nation's significant defense spending and technical developments. The strong market share in the area is also influenced by the presence of significant defense firms, such as Northrop Grumman, RTX, and Lockheed Martin.

The rockets and missiles market is growing at a fast pace in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth is mainly due to the rise in geopolitical situations, border disputes, and increased defense spending in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In 2024 , Lockheed Martin announced advancements in its hypersonic missile programs, focusing on enhancing long-range strike capabilities and accelerating the development of next-generation precision-guided systems to support evolving military requirements.

, Lockheed Martin announced advancements in its hypersonic missile programs, focusing on enhancing long-range strike capabilities and accelerating the development of next-generation precision-guided systems to support evolving military requirements. In 2024, RTX announced upgrades to its missile defense portfolio, including enhancements to the Patriot air and missile defense system, aimed at improving interception capabilities against advanced aerial and ballistic threats.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MISSILE DEPLOYMENT & PROCUREMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand global deployment trends, inventory expansion, and procurement of ballistic, cruise, and tactical missile systems driven by defense modernization programs.

– helps you understand global deployment trends, inventory expansion, and procurement of ballistic, cruise, and tactical missile systems driven by defense modernization programs. ADVANCED MISSILE TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you evaluate the development of hypersonic missiles and next-generation systems with enhanced speed, maneuverability, and strike capabilities.

– helps you evaluate the development of hypersonic missiles and next-generation systems with enhanced speed, maneuverability, and strike capabilities. GUIDANCE, AI & PROPULSION INNOVATION METRICS – helps you assess integration of AI, advanced targeting systems, sensor fusion, and propulsion technologies such as scramjet and ramjet.

– helps you assess integration of AI, advanced targeting systems, sensor fusion, and propulsion technologies such as scramjet and ramjet. COST STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENT COMPLEXITY INSIGHTS – helps you understand high R&D, testing costs, and deployment timelines influenced by regulatory approvals and technological challenges.

– helps you understand high R&D, testing costs, and deployment timelines influenced by regulatory approvals and technological challenges. DEFENSE INVESTMENT & MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM TRENDS – helps you analyze rising investments in missile defense, interceptors, and anti-ballistic systems to counter evolving security threats.

– helps you analyze rising investments in missile defense, interceptors, and anti-ballistic systems to counter evolving security threats. INDIGENOUS PRODUCTION & GLOBAL COLLABORATION DYNAMICS – helps you evaluate the shift toward domestic manufacturing, strategic partnerships, and international collaborations driving market competitiveness.

Rockets and Missiles Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 64.18 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 118.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.3% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Rockets and Missiles Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Speed

6. Rockets and Missiles Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product

7. Rockets and Missiles Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Propulsion Type

8. Rockets and Missiles Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Guidance Mechanism

9. Rockets and Missiles Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Launch Mode

10. Rockets and Missiles Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Analyst Recommendations

13. Assumptions

14. Disclaimer

15. Appendix

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