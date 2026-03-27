NEKTAR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Nektar (NKTR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Nektar securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar securities between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 5, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) enrollment in the REZOLVE-AA trial had not followed applicable instructions and protocol standards; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on the REZOLVE-AA trial's results; (3) accordingly, the REZOLVE-AA trial's overall integrity and prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





On December 16, 2025, Nektar issued a press release "announcing topline results from the 36-week induction treatment period of the Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of investigational rezpegaldesleukin, a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist and regulatory T-cell (Treg) proliferator." The press release disclosed that the trial failed to reach statistical significance, which Nektar attributed to the inclusion of four patients who should not have been eligible to participate.





On this news, Nektar's stock price fell $4.14 per share, or 7.77%, to close at $49.16 per share on December 16, 2025.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nektar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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