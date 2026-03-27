Make a Splash This Semana Santa and Pride at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semana Santa and Pride Week in Puerto Vallarta are about to get a little hotter. This spring, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is turning up the music, the glamour, and the poolside energy with a week of drag brunches, rooftop pool parties, and unforgettable celebrations in the heart of Zona Romántica.

As the world’s first luxury gay hotel brand, The Tryst is quickly becoming the epicenter of Puerto Vallarta’s most fabulous weekends, where rooftop cocktails, fierce queens, and late-night mischief come together under the Mexican sun.

RISEN & READY: A SEXY SEMANA SANTA AT THE TRYST

This Semana Santa, The Tryst is serving a holy weekend of very unholy fun. From rooftop tea dances to the legendary Wettest Drag Brunch in the World, the hotel will host a full weekend of music, performances, and poolside celebration.

Thursday, April 2 – Sunday, April 5: Semana Santa Weekend

Saturday, April 4 – Tryst Tea Dance – Dance the afternoon away with rooftop views, signature cocktails, and live DJs spinning afro-house beats as the sun sets over Zona Romántica.

Sunday, April 5 – Eva Blunt Drag Brunch + Pool Party – The Wettest Drag Brunch in the World returns with bottomless mimosas, Tryst Pinky Shots, and outrageous performances from Drag Race Mexico superstar Eva Blunt and The Tryst San Juan’s Amalara Sofia. After brunch, the party moves upstairs for the iconic Sunday Rooftop Pool Party, where go-go dancers, DJ, Evan Blunt and poolside glamour keep the celebration going.

Reservations for brunch and dinner events are available on OpenTable. To RSVP for the Tea Dance, visit EventBrite.

A WEEK OF SEXY CHAOS: PRIDE AT THE TRYST PUERTO VALLARTA

Drag queens, rooftop DJs, surprise performances, and a little bit of mischief. Pride Week at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is where the celebration gets deliciously out of hand. For eight days, the hotel transforms into the epicenter of Puerto Vallarta Pride, hosting unforgettable parties, fierce competitions, and poolside celebrations in the heart of Zona Romántica.

Sunday, May 17 – Monday, May 25: Pride Week 2026

Tuesday, May 19 – Out & About PV Mixer – Kick off Pride Week with cocktails and conversation as local LGBTQ+ leaders, creatives, and tastemakers gather for this lively networking event starting at 6 PM.

Friday, May 22 – Drag Derby – One of Pride Week’s most outrageous spectacles returns as Drag Derby takes over Púlpito Street of Zona Romántica. A fearless lineup of queens will tackle a fabulous obstacle course packed with outrageous stunts, unexpected challenges, and over-the-top performances in a competition that’s equal parts athletic, artistic, and unapologetically Puerto Vallarta. The chaos will be judged by Tryst founder Tristan Schukraft and drag icons Jorgeous and Lushious Massacre, before the celebration continues with a rooftop after-party at The Tryst.

Saturday, May 23 – Pride Tryst Tea – Dance all afternoon as DJ Berri and Jae Fusz takes over the decks, cocktails flow, and the Tryst’s iconic go-go dancers bring the rooftop pool to life.

Sunday, May 24 – Pride Drag Brunch & Rooftop Pool Party – The Wettest Drag Brunch in the World returns for Pride with special guest from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jorgeous before the celebration spills onto the rooftop for a high-energy pool party hosted by Lushious Massacr featuring special guests, DJ Mascfish, Jae Fusz, dancers, and signature Tryst poolside glamour.

Guests can also enjoy The Tryst Puerto Vallarta’s Courtyard Restaurant, now open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Reservations for brunch, dinner, and special events are available through OpenTable or by contacting the hotel directly.

Ready to book your tryst? Visit trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels for all the rooftop glamour, poolside mischief, and Pride Week surprises.

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About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan, Provincetown, Fire Island, Rio de Janeiro, Chicago and Wilton Manors by visiting trysthotels.com. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

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