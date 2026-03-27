New Toll Brothers Model Homes Available for Sale in Scenic Seminole, Florida

SEMINOLE, Fla., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced two professionally designed model homes are now available for sale in Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle, a luxury townhome community in Seminole, Florida. The Aloma Coastal and Bayard Coastal model homes, thoughtfully designed to complement the breathtaking surroundings of Long Bayou, are now available for quick move-in later this spring. Home shoppers are invited to tour the model homes, which are among the final homes available for sale in the community, located at 9910 Key Haven Road in Seminole.





Toll Brothers three-story townhomes within Seminole Isle offer 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms with an included private 2- or 3-car tandem garage, priced from the mid-$500,000s. The model homes available for sale are professionally designed with gourmet kitchens and expansive open concept floor plans ideal for everyday living and entertaining. With scenic bayou views and refined architectural details, the model homes offer a serene and luxurious lifestyle starting from the mid-$800,000s. A limited number of additional move-in ready and quick move-in homes are also available in the community.

“This is the final opportunity for home shoppers to own a luxury townhome in this incredible community,” said Brian O’Hara, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tampa-Sarasota. “Our beautifully designed model homes highlight the exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Toll Brothers is known, all within a setting that perfectly captures the natural beauty of Long Bayou.”



Residents of Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle enjoy an array of resort-style amenities, including a heated outdoor pool, fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, and walking trails. Just steps from home, residents can access a private fishing dock, fire pit, and kayak launch with stunning views of Long Bayou. The community’s prime location also provides convenient access to Lake Seminole Park, world-renowned Gulf beaches, and vibrant dining and entertainment in nearby downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Seminole Isle or to schedule a private tour of the model homes, call 855-600-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.



Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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