CV Exteriors Expands Residential Roofing Services Into Additional Wisconsin Communities

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Exteriors, a long-established exterior contractor headquartered in Chippewa Falls, has announced the expansion of its primary service, residential roofing, into several additional Wisconsin communities. The expansion extends full-service roof inspection, roof repair, and roof replacement solutions to homeowners in La Cross, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Onalaska, Altoona, Menomonie, Dunn County, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Hallie, and Bloomer.

The company, which has served western Wisconsin for more than 78 years, stated that the decision follows sustained demand for experienced roofing contractors capable of addressing storm-related damage and long-term structural concerns tied to Midwest climate conditions. Communities across the region have experienced severe thunderstorms, hail damage, wind uplift events, and heavy winter snow loads in recent years, placing increased strain on aging roofing systems.

James Russell, owner of CV Exteriors, confirmed that the expansion has been planned over the past year to ensure staffing, training, and logistical readiness. "Residential roofing requires more than shingle replacement," James Russell said. "Each home has its own structural considerations, ventilation requirements, and exposure to weather conditions. Expanding into these communities allows property owners to access experienced installation teams who understand proper underlayment placement, flashing integration, attic ventilation balance, and compliance with local building codes."

The company's residential roofing services include comprehensive roof inspections designed to evaluate asphalt shingles, flashing systems, roof decking, drip edge components, and ridge vent performance. Inspection findings often identify early indicators of moisture intrusion, ice dam formation, or compromised structural integrity that may not be visible from ground level. When roof replacement is required, installation procedures follow manufacturer specifications and International Residential Code standards to promote long-term durability.

As an Owens Corning Platinum Contractor, CV Exteriors meets manufacturer criteria for professional installation practices and continued education. The designation allows homeowners in the newly served markets to access roofing systems designed for impact resistance, wind uplift performance, and extended material warranties. Each qualifying installation is supported by a Lifetime Workmanship Guarantee, reinforcing accountability and long-term protection.

Company representatives indicated that expansion planning included training additional certified installers, investing in updated safety equipment consistent with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, and refining project management systems to support multiple service areas. The organization stated that maintaining consistent artistry across expanded markets remains a priority.

In addition to complete roof replacements, the residential roofing division addresses storm damage restoration resulting from hail and wind events. Detailed documentation procedures, including photographic evidence and written assessments, are used to support homeowners navigating the insurance claim process. Reconstruction work aligns with local building authority requirements in each municipality served.

James Russell noted that regional climate patterns have influenced the timing of the expansion. "Wisconsin properties face repeated freeze-thaw cycles, heavy snowfall, and seasonal storm activity," he said. "Extending residential roofing services into additional communities allows consistent standards of installation and inspection to be applied across a broader geographic area. The objective is structural integrity and long-term performance rather than temporary solutions."

Local officials and property managers in several of the newly served cities have increasingly emphasized the importance of code-compliant roof installation and proper ventilation systems to mitigate moisture accumulation and energy loss. Industry data also indicate that routine roof inspection and preventative maintenance can extend roof lifespan and preserve property value.

CV Exteriors stated that project scheduling in the additional locations has begun immediately, with inspection appointments phased to ensure quality control. The company will continue operating from its established headquarters while coordinating installation teams throughout the expanded service region.

Founded in 1948, CV Exteriors provides residential roofing, storm damage restoration, siding, window, door, and gutter installation, skylight installation, multifamily roofing, and commercial roofing services. The expansion of residential roofing into additional Wisconsin communities marks the company's most significant service-area growth initiative in recent years.

Homeowners and property managers seeking information about residential roofing inspections or replacement services in La Crosse, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Onalaska, Altoona, Menomonie, Dunn County, Wisconsin Dells, Lake Hallie, and Bloomer may contact CV Exteriors for further details regarding scheduling and service availability.









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For more information about CV Exteriors, contact the company here:



CV Exteriors

Samuel Russell

(715) 723 6320

info@cvext.com

420 W. Wisconsin St. Chippewa Falls, WI 54729