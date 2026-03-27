Moomoo and the New York Mets Enter Second Year of Strategic Partnership to Continue Enhancing the Fan Experience





JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, and the New York Mets, today marked the second year of their multi-year strategic partnership. First announced ahead of the 2025 MLB season, the partnership connected baseball fans and investors through a shared passion for performance – both on the field and in the markets.

Building on last year’s success, moomoo will kick off the 2026 MLB season with on-site fan engagement at Citi Field during the home opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bringing Mets fans closer to the team they love, this activation is part of a broader season-long effort to engage fans, athletes, moomoo subscribers, and communities across the New York tri-state area.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with the New York Mets as we enter our second season together,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo U.S. “Baseball and investing both reward discipline, preparation, and smart decision making. Our first year together showed how much energy Mets fans bring to the ballpark, and we look forward to building on that momentum by continuing to engage with fans and the broader trading community.”

In 2026, moomoo will continue a series of fan-focused experiences throughout the season, including:

Suite experiences at Citi Field – including ongoing chances for fans to attend games and access premium suite experiences typically reserved for VIP guests

Enhanced in-stadium activations – bringing fans closer to the game through interactive events, meet-and-greets, and community moments

Sweepstakes and more – additional ways for fans to engage throughout the season with moomoo and the Mets





“The Mets are proud to continue our relationship with moomoo as we head into another exciting season,” said Samantha Engelhardt, Chief Operating Officer for the New York Mets. “Their innovative approach and strong connection with our fanbase made the first year of this partnership a success, and we look forward to creating even more memorable moments for Mets fans at Citi Field.”

With a global community of more than 29 million users, moomoo continues to expand its footprint while connecting with sports fans around the world. The Mets partnership highlights the firm’s commitment to engaging communities through experiences that bridge sports, technology and financial education.



Moomoo account holders can earn suite tickets by inviting at least 3 friends who make a $100 deposit. See additional Terms & Conditions at www.moomoo.com/us/support/topic4_596

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 29 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/revealing-broker-awards-winners-2024-50143/

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/

Media Contact

pr@us.moomoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68abe6fc-4dc5-492d-86a1-69d1573a6488