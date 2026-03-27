Issue of Equity

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

27 March 2026
Issue of Equity
Dividend Reinvestment Scheme

The Board announces that on 27 March 2026 301,023 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 88.4p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 301,023 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 31 March 2026.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 105,954,684 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181 


GlobeNewswire

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