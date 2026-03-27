CV Exteriors Hudson Announces Expansion of Roofing and Exterior Services in Western Wisconsin

HUDSON, WI, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON, WI - March 27, 2026 - -

CV Exteriors Hudson, a locally established exterior improvement contractor serving western Wisconsin, announced today the expansion of its primary residential roofing service into additional communities throughout the St. Croix Valley and surrounding regions. The development marks a significant step in the company's long-term plan to strengthen access to reliable roofing solutions in areas facing increased demand for experienced exterior specialists familiar with regional climate challenges.

CV Exteriors Hudson has maintained a longstanding presence in western Wisconsin. The newly expanded service areas include River Falls, New Richmond, Baldwin, Amery, Somerset, Osceola, and other nearby municipalities. According to CV Exteriors Hudson, the expansion is driven by a combination of population growth, increased residential development, and the rising impact of severe weather events that routinely affect local housing infrastructure.

Residential roofing remains the organization's primary service and the core focus of its operational expertise. The company's approach emphasizes thorough inspections, structural evaluation, code-compliant installation, and long-term material performance suited to Wisconsin's weather cycles. By formally introducing this service to a broader geographic region, the organization plans to meet a growing need for roofing contractors who combine technical precision with local understanding of storm-related issues such as hail impacts, freeze-thaw deterioration, and high-wind roof system stress.

The expansion follows what the company describes as a noticeable increase in inquiries from homeowners outside the Hudson area seeking support from qualified roofing professionals. CV Exteriors Hudson has stated that many of these requests stem from the lack of consistent exterior service providers who can respond quickly after storm activity or maintain ongoing engagement throughout the full lifecycle of a roofing installation.

In a statement regarding the company's decision, owner James Russell emphasized the importance of reaching communities where dependable exterior services remain limited. "The St. Croix Valley and the greater western Wisconsin region continue to grow, and more homeowners are looking for a reliable resource when it comes to protecting their properties," James Russell said. "Extending residential roofing into additional service areas ensures that families and property owners have access to experienced professionals who understand the unique environmental demands of this part of the state. The expansion reflects a commitment to supporting long-term housing resilience, not just isolated projects."

Industry data indicates that residential roofing needs across Wisconsin have increased in recent years due to more frequent severe weather. Homeowners in developing communities have expressed concerns about the difficulty of securing thorough roof assessments and timely repairs following storm events. CV Exteriors Hudson noted that its team's experience in storm-related restoration has positioned the company to respond effectively to such circumstances, particularly in rural and semi-rural areas where contractor availability is often inconsistent.

The company's expansion also includes integrating additional project management practices to improve scheduling transparency and reduce service delays. These operational updates aim to ensure that homeowners in new service areas receive the same level of workmanship and communication that has established CV Exteriors Hudson as a trusted contractor in Hudson.

Local officials and community members have expressed positive reactions to the news, citing a growing need for qualified exterior contractors capable of managing both routine maintenance and storm-related emergencies. Region-specific housing challenges, including older roofing systems, aging ventilation structures, and longstanding moisture concerns, were also cited as reasons homeowners stand to benefit from expanded access to experienced roofing professionals.

The organization confirmed that the expansion will not alter its ongoing commitments to safety, inspection standards, or materials selection. Roofing installations will continue to follow manufacturer specifications and Wisconsin building requirements. CV Exteriors Hudson maintains certifications with recognized industry partners and intends to apply those standards consistently across all newly added service areas.

The expansion will also provide more residents with access to comprehensive roof inspections, which the company describes as a critical first step in preventing water intrusion, shingle deterioration, and structural compromise. By offering these evaluations across a broader region, CV Exteriors Hudson aims to help homeowners identify potential issues before they escalate into more significant repair needs.

According to the company, the decision supports broader goals of strengthening home protection throughout western Wisconsin. The organization anticipates that the increased presence across the region will also provide opportunities to educate on roofing longevity, maintenance expectations, and the importance of proper ventilation in preventing common winter issues, such as ice dams.

James Russell added that the expansion represents a continuation of values that have guided the company since its inception. "This decision reflects an ongoing responsibility to the communities we serve. Residential roofing is not simply an installation task; it is a long-term investment in the safety and stability of the homes people rely on every day. The organization is committed to ensuring that more homeowners across western Wisconsin can depend on a consistent, trustworthy resource for that work."

CV Exteriors Hudson will begin accepting roofing service appointments immediately in all newly added locations. Homeowners seeking inspections, evaluations, or project consultations may schedule directly through the company's main office or website

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For more information about CV Exteriors Hudson, contact the company here:



CV Exteriors Hudson

Samuel Russell

(715) 723 6320

info@cvext.com

408 2nd St, Hudson, WI 54016