ADMA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating ADMA Biologics, Inc. on Behalf of ADMA Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In ADMA To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in ADMA and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ADMA) on behalf of ADMA stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether ADMA has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:

On March 24, 2026, Culper Research published a short report on ADMA, alleging that "ADMA's reported growth is a fiction driven more than entirely by a de facto channel stuffing scheme and an undisclosed related party distributor" and "estimat[ing] that, absent channel stuffing, ADMA revenues declined 3% in 2025 vs. +20% reported."



Following publication of the Culper report, ADMA's stock price fell $2.26 per share, or 16.63%, to close at $11.33 per share on March 24, 2026.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired ADMA shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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