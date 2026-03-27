Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail’s second annual Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies and seventh annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

MONTREAL, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has been recognized on two of The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business magazine’s 2026 national benchmarks:

Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies, now in its second year, which highlights Canadian women-led businesses; and

Women Lead Here, now in its seventh year, which identifies Canadian public companies demonstrating industry leading levels of executive gender diversity.

“Being recognized in both Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies and Women Lead Here is a meaningful milestone for Knight,” said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. “This is our first year being named among Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies, a reflection of our sustained growth and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our organization. In addition, with the continued acknowledgment and progress in advancing gender diversity in leadership, these recognitions highlight the strength of our team and our unwavering commitment to building an inclusive, high-performing company that delivers for patients across Canada and Latin America.”

About the Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies Ranking

Launched in 2025 and now in its second year, Canada’s Top Growing Women-Led Companies ranks Canadian businesses founded, controlled or run by women, based on verified three-year revenue growth.

The 2026 list includes 44 companies, spanning sectors from construction to health, consumer products, software, finance, and more. Companies must be Canadian-run, significantly women-led, and generate at least $2 million in annual revenue to qualify.

The full list was published online on March 20, 2026 at tgam.ca/TopGrowingWomenLedCompanies

About the Women Lead Here Benchmark

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

For the 2026 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 85 companies earned the 2026 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 56% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2026 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2026 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 28, 2026 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches over 6 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344 F: 514.481.4116 Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com



