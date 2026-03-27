Colorectal Cancer Advocates Urge Congress to Fund New Research

Washington, D.C., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, hosted its 20th Annual Call-on Congress, bringing together more than 250 colorectal cancer advocates from 40 states met with members of Congress for increased clinical research funding. The week-long initiative resulted in 212 Congressional meetings and drove significant bipartisan support for colorectal cancer research.

The event comes as the nation’s fight against colorectal cancer (CRC) hits a grim milestone. New research released in January from the American Cancer Society (ACS) found that colorectal cancer has become the deadliest cancer for Americans under 50. While mortality rates have declined for four of the five most deadly cancers, colorectal cancer deaths have continued to increase at a rate of 1.1% per year since 2005. ACS estimates there will be 55,230 total colorectal cancer deaths in 2026.

Despite this growing urgency, CRC research lacks much-needed funding, receiving just 3% of the National Cancer Institute’s research budget each year. Fight CRC is calling on Congress to allocate $20 million to a Colorectal Cancer Research Program within the Department of Defense's Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) to help fund critical research initiatives.

“This year’s Call-on Congress comes in the wake of news that should shake the nation to its very core,” said Anjee Davis, CEO of Fight CRC. “Colorectal cancer is presenting more in younger patients every year, and for far too many, it will cut their lives short. This is a national crisis that the advocates, patients, and families that joined our Call-on Congress understand all too well. Our government must act to meet the gravity of the moment.”

At Call-on Congress, advocates took their fight for this vital funding to Capitol Hill, sharing personal stories that brought the reality of colorectal cancer to life. They emphasized the urgent need for better prevention, treatment, and early detection strategies. Their voices served as a powerful testament to the human cost of this disease and the necessity of meaningful federal investment in research. These efforts are already driving measurable impact. In 2025, 44 members of Congress signed on in support of colorectal cancer research; in 2026, that number has grown to 71 bipartisan members in the House alone. While this momentum reflects meaningful progress, advocates continue to push for stronger support in the Senate to ensure colorectal cancer research receives the attention and funding it urgently needs.

Take action today by visiting FightCRC.org/takeaction to send a message to lawmakers and demand dedicated funding for colorectal cancer research.

Call-on Congress 2026 was made possible through the support of Exact Sciences, Exelixis, Geneoscopy, GSK, Guardant Health, Intuitive, Merck, Natera, and Pfizer.