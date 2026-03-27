SETTLEMENT BY GUILLEMOT BROTHERS LIMITED

OF PREPAID FUTURES CONTRACTS FOR

UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT SA SHARES

London, March 27, 2026 – Guillemot Brothers Limited announces having physically settled at maturity, on March 23, 2026:

the prepaid future contract for 606,061 Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares, and

the prepaid future contract for 2,424,242 Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares,

(together, the “Shares”).

both entered into between Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (« CACIB ») and Guillemot Brothers Limited (formerly, Guillemot Brothers SE) on 20 March 2018 as part of the transaction between Ubisoft Entertainment SA and Vivendi on the sale of Vivendi’s entire stake in Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

This settlement results accordingly in a decrease of the number of Shares and corresponding voting rights reported as held by Guillemot Brothers Limited in Ubisoft Entertainment SA. The settlement does not result in a change to Guillemot Brothers Limited’s effective economic exposure in Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares, given the characteristics of the prepaid future contracts.

Contingent on factors including market conditions and applicable trading windows, Guillemot Brothers Limited intends to increase its economic interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA, by acquiring Ubisoft Entertainment SA shares on the market, in the near future. This settlement of prepaid future contracts provides increased headroom for Guillemot Brothers Limited to conduct such an increase with no intention to result in a situation where the concert composed of the Guillemot family concert and Tencent Mobility Limited exceeds the regulatory threshold of 30% of the capital or voting rights of Ubisoft Entertainment SA.

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