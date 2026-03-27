The Grotto Menswear Expands to Phoenix with Community-Driven Showroom Experience and Grand Opening on April 3

PHOENIX, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Grotto Menswear is bringing its elevated, client-first suiting experience to Arizona with the opening of its new Phoenix showroom. The grand opening celebration will take place on April 3, marking the brand’s first expansion outside California and a significant step in its mission to redefine how men shop for formalwear.

Founded on the belief that buying a suit should feel as good as wearing one, The Grotto Menswear has built a loyal following by offering a high-touch, personalized alternative to traditional retail and impersonal big-box suit stores. The Phoenix showroom continues that vision, delivering an experience centered on craftsmanship, confidence, and connection.

The Grotto isn’t just selling suits, it’s rethinking the entire process. Instead of rushed fittings, limited options, and transactional service, clients are guided through a tailored, appointment-driven experience that prioritizes:

Personal styling guidance that reflects individual identity and lifestyle

Premium fabrics and custom options without luxury-level intimidation

Precision fit and attention to detail that elevates confidence instantly

A relaxed, hospitality-driven environment designed to feel more like a lounge than a store





The result is a fundamentally better experience, one where clients feel seen, understood, and genuinely taken care of. While The Grotto’s reputation was built in Southern California, its Phoenix launch is intentionally local at its core.

“We didn’t want to just open a showroom, we wanted to become part of the fabric of Phoenix,” said Matt Scord, Co-Founder/Owner of The Grotto. “That starts with showing up for the community from day one.”

That commitment is reflected in the grand opening event, which features an entirely local lineup of Arizona-based partners, creatives, and businesses:

DJ: @synmusicaz

@synmusicaz Cigars: @constantinecigars

@constantinecigars Bar: @thegroovyboozybar

@thegroovyboozybar Food: @roughrideraz

@roughrideraz Security: @big_adamm





Signage & Creative Partners:

@theorderre / @mr.wrighthouse / @mrs.wrighthouse

@curia_re / @tawillionaire

@limitless_home_loans / @nickohanian / @connorschmitz_ / @rogue_steven

Photography & Content:

@ashhessss / @jentzenfilms

By collaborating exclusively with local vendors, The Grotto is signaling its long-term commitment to supporting and growing alongside the Phoenix community. The public is invited to attend The Grotto Menswear Phoenix launch party on April 3. Guests can expect an immersive evening featuring music, drinks, cigars, food, and a firsthand look at the brand’s unique approach to menswear.

Event Details & RSVP:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-grotto-menswear-launch-party-tickets-1985159357076

About The Grotto Menswear

The Grotto Menswear is a Southern California-based menswear brand focused on delivering a personalized, elevated suiting experience. Built on relationships, craftsmanship, and attention to detail, The Grotto is redefining how modern men approach style, one fitting at a time.

Learn more: https://www.thegrottomenswear.com/about-us/

Media Contact

Matt Scord

matt@groomsgrotto.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae88ed19-1f52-4c53-9f2e-fca915c6440a