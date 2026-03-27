LadeSofort Launches the Most Comprehensive Platform for Ad-Hoc EV Charging Stations in Germany and Europe

Neu Duvenstedt-Nord, SCHLESWIG-HOLSTEIN, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV drivers who want to charge spontaneously while on the road often face the same questions: Which charging station can I use without a contract? How much does a kilowatt-hour cost? And where might hidden idle or parking fees apply? LadeSofort — available as a free app for iOS and Android and as a web app at ladesofort.de — offers the most comprehensive overview of ad-hoc charging stations: stations that any driver can use spontaneously, without a contract or membership. From small 11 kW chargers at supermarkets to fast chargers on the highway, LadeSofort currently lists approximately 15,000 ad-hoc charging stations across Germany and neighboring countries — and the database is growing continuously.

LadeSofort – The platform for ad-hoc charging stations

The Problem: Thousands of Ad-Hoc Charging Stations — But No Central Overview

EU regulations require that every public charging station must be usable without a contract — known as ad-hoc charging. In practice, however, drivers lack a central, independent platform that brings all of these ad-hoc charging stations together in one place. Existing charging apps are often tied to individual operators and only display their own network. On top of that, many apps focus on fast chargers and overlook smaller 11 or 22 kW stations — even though these are the stations that shape everyday life for many EV drivers, located at supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, and parking garages. Prices are difficult to compare, availability is unclear, and hidden parking or idle fees lead to unpleasant surprises. Drivers who want to charge without a contract currently have to piece together information from multiple sources.

The Solution: LadeSofort — The Most Comprehensive Platform for Ad-Hoc Charging Stations

This is where LadeSofort steps in. The platform focuses consistently on ad-hoc charging stations and currently bundles approximately 15,000 of them across Germany and neighboring countries on an interactive map — with the database expanding continuously. Unlike many other charging apps, LadeSofort covers the full spectrum: from the small 11 kW charger at a supermarket to the 22 kW station in a parking garage to the fast charger on the highway. For every ad-hoc charging station, LadeSofort displays real-time availability, transparent pricing including parking and idle fees, connector types, charging power, and user ratings. Comprehensive filters — by connector type, charging power, price, operator, payment method, and distance — help drivers find the right ad-hoc charging station in seconds.

Free EV Route Planner — A Premium Feature Elsewhere

What many charging apps offer only as a paid premium feature comes included for free with LadeSofort: a full-featured route planner designed specifically for electric vehicles. It automatically calculates the optimal charging stops along any route — based on vehicle range and consumption. Waypoints can be added and rearranged via drag and drop, and individual charging strategies — such as maximum detour distance, minimum charging power, or price ceiling — ensure that every trip remains plannable. Planned routes can be saved and opened directly in the navigation app. The route planner exclusively considers ad-hoc charging stations.

Unique Feature: Fee Alert Protects Against Hidden Costs

One feature that sets LadeSofort apart from other charging apps is the Fee Alert (Lade-Wächter). When a user is at an ad-hoc charging station with parking or idle fees, the app automatically sends a warning — and optionally reminds the user shortly before paid time windows begin. The check interval and reminder timing are individually adjustable. The feature operates entirely locally on the device: location data is never shared with third parties.

Community and Gamification: Improving Charging Infrastructure Together

LadeSofort leverages the power of its community. Users can rate ad-hoc charging stations with stars and comments, upload photos, and even submit new ad-hoc charging stations or suggest corrections for existing ones. A "Help the Community" widget shows which information is still missing for each station.

Users are rewarded with points for their contributions. Across ten levels — from "Charging Beginner" to "E-God" — and a public leaderboard with an animated podium, a gamified incentive system drives continuous improvement of data quality.

Personal Charging Diary with CO₂ Statistics

LadeSofort also offers a personal charging diary where users can log their charging sessions with date, kilowatt-hours charged, cost, and duration. A statistics dashboard visualizes costs, consumption, and preferred charging locations. A standout feature: the app calculates the individual CO₂ savings compared to a combustion engine vehicle. Users can manage multiple vehicles, set up custom charging locations (home wallbox, workplace) with individual electricity rates, and attach receipt images directly to charging sessions.

Privacy and Accessibility as Core Principles

LadeSofort is fully GDPR-compliant. Statistics data is stored locally on the device, permission requests are transparent, and the Fee Alert operates without transmitting any data to servers. The app supports three languages (German, English, Danish), features Dark Mode, and works offline — previously loaded station data remains available without an internet connection.

"There are many charging apps out there — but none offers such a comprehensive view of ad-hoc charging stations as LadeSofort. From the small 11 kW charger at a supermarket to the fast charger on the highway, with a free route planner and fee alerts: we want to make spontaneous charging without a contract as simple as possible — whether in Germany or across the border." — Jan Graupner, Founder of LadeSofort

LadeSofort at a Glance

The most comprehensive platform for ad-hoc charging stations — from 11 kW to fast chargers, all in one app

— from 11 kW to fast chargers, all in one app Includes smaller charging stations with 11 and 22 kW — often missing from other apps

with 11 and 22 kW — often missing from other apps Approximately 15,000 ad-hoc charging stations across Germany and neighboring countries — continuously growing

across Germany and neighboring countries — continuously growing Available as app (iOS + Android) and web app at ladesofort.de

(iOS + Android) at ladesofort.de Real-time availability and transparent pricing incl. parking/idle fees

and transparent pricing incl. parking/idle fees Free EV route planner — a premium-only feature in many competing apps

— a premium-only feature in many competing apps Fee Alert (Lade-Wächter) — automatic warnings about hidden costs

— automatic warnings about hidden costs Community ratings , photos, station submissions, and gamification with 10 levels

, photos, station submissions, and gamification with 10 levels Charging diary with cost statistics and CO₂ savings calculator

with cost statistics and CO₂ savings calculator Voice search — find ad-hoc charging stations by voice command

— find ad-hoc charging stations by voice command GDPR-compliant , offline-capable, three languages (DE, EN, DK)

, offline-capable, three languages (DE, EN, DK) Completely free — no contract, no membership, no ads

About LadeSofort

LadeSofort is a free app and website for iOS and Android that offers the most comprehensive overview of ad-hoc charging stations — stations that EV drivers can use spontaneously without any contract or membership. Featuring an interactive map, real-time availability, transparent pricing, and community ratings for approximately 15,000 ad-hoc charging stations across Germany and neighboring countries, LadeSofort makes contract-free EV charging simple, transparent, and fair. The platform deliberately includes smaller 11 and 22 kW charging stations that many other charging apps overlook. The continuously growing database is expanded through community contributions and regular data updates. LadeSofort also includes a free EV route planner — a feature many competing apps only offer as a paid upgrade —, a charging diary with CO₂ statistics, and an innovative fee alert system that warns users about unexpected parking and idle fees.

Website: LadeSofort – Find and Compare Ad-Hoc Charging Stations

Downloads:

Price: Free — no contract, no membership

Press Contact

Jan Graupner Founder, LadeSofort Email: info@ladesofort.de Web: ladesofort.de – Find Ad-Hoc Charging Stations

LadeSofort App: Interactive map with ad-hoc charging stations, live availability and transparent pricing

About LadeSofort

LadeSofort is the first platform exclusively focused on ad-hoc charging stations — stations that EV drivers can use spontaneously without any contract or membership. Available as a free app for iOS and Android and as a web app at ladesofort.de, LadeSofort currently lists approximately 15,000 ad-hoc charging stations across Germany and neighboring countries, with the database growing continuously. Unlike many other apps, LadeSofort also includes smaller 11 and 22 kW stations that are often overlooked. Features include an interactive map with real-time availability, transparent pricing, route planning, community ratings, and an innovative fee alert system.

Press Inquiries

Jan Graupner

jan [at] ladesofort.de

+49 4338999422

https://ladesofort.de/

Am See 6

24791 Neu Duvenstedt

Deutschland