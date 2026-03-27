A New Kind of Museum: Champions Point to Bring Inspiration, Reflection and Community Impact to Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary entrepreneur John Cooper will unveil updated plans for Champions Point, a first-of-its-kind museum experience dedicated to inspiring visitors to recognize their untapped potential and pursue lives of purpose, achievement, and impact, during a Highland Park City Council meeting being held on Monday, March 30th.

Set on one of Highland Park’s most recognizable properties, Champions Point will transform the estate into a destination centered on personal greatness and perseverance, offering an experience designed to leave every visitor better than when they arrived.

“Champions Point is about helping people see what’s possible in their own lives,” said Cooper. “Our goal is for every person who walks through these doors to leave with a stronger belief in themselves and their potential.”

The museum will preserve the architectural integrity of the property while opening it to the public as a thoughtfully curated experience. Through immersive storytelling and programming, Champions Point will celebrate the mindset and habits that drive excellence from discipline and resilience to creativity and purpose.

The experience is designed not only as a cultural destination but as a place of reflection and growth, where visitors can connect with ideas that elevate their personal and professional lives.

Following a December 15th, 2025, Highland Park City Council meeting, the new Champions Point proposal reflects months of engagement, research, and refinement in direct response to community input. The updated proposal incorporates comprehensive traffic, environmental, and economic studies, along with meaningful design changes to ensure the project enhances, rather than disrupts, the surrounding neighborhood.

Key enhancements include:

Managed visitor access and off-site parking with shuttle service to minimize neighborhood traffic

Adjusted pathways and entry points to protect privacy and maintain neighborhood character

Enhanced security measures that benefit both the property and the surrounding area

Minimal environmental impact, with no tree removal required for the Heller Nature Center access path





“We listened and heard our neighbors’ concerns and took them seriously,” Cooper added. “The result is a stronger plan that respects the community while creating something truly special for Highland Park.”

At its core, Champions Point is designed to deliver measurable and lasting value to Highland Park residents, businesses, and organizations.

The project includes:

Dedicated community access days each month, with a focus on local youth and educational programming

Partnerships with local nonprofits, including organizations like Curt’s Cafe, to support workforce development and second-chance opportunities

Financial contributions to the Park District and broader community initiatives

A newly established nonprofit, Champions Legacy, focused on youth empowerment and curriculum development centered on leadership and personal growth





An independent economic study projects that Champions Point will attract over 100,000 visitors annually, generating new revenue and increased visibility for local businesses throughout Highland Park.

With projected attendance of 300-500 visitors per day, Champions Point is expected to become a regional destination, bringing new visitors to Highland Park and increasing activity for local restaurants, retailers, and cultural institutions.

For visitors, the experience offers something more enduring than entertainment:

“This isn’t just a place you visit,” said Cooper. “It’s a place that stays with you, one that challenges you to think bigger about your life and what you can achieve.”

Champions Point represents a new model for how private investment, cultural programming, and community partnership can come together to create shared value. As the project moves through the approval process, Cooper remains committed to collaboration and transparency with Highland Park residents and stakeholders.

“This is about building something that the entire community can be proud of — a place that inspires people and contributes meaningfully to the city we all care about.”

Media Contacts:

Martine Charles, MARC Global Communications

martine@marcglobalcommunications.com

206-295-9114

Sharon Liggins, MARC Global Communications

sharon@marcglobalcommunications.com

818.207.5027

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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