Casino Group: Extension of consents from creditors and of the maturity of the operational financings

Extension of consents from creditors and of the maturity of the operational financings

Paris, 27 March 2026

Further to its press release dated 26 February 20261, the Group announces that it has obtained from its creditors (Term Loan B and RCF) an extension of their consent not to use the current discussions regarding the adaptation and strengthening project of the Group's financial structure as any means of action in respect of (i) the financing documentation forming an integral part of the accelerated safeguard plans (Term Loan B and RCF) or (ii) the approved operational financing documentation under the conciliation protocols.

The Term Loan B and RCF consents are now valid until 28 May 2026. That relating to the Quatrim debt which remains in effect until April 30, 2026, is in the process of being extended to 28 May 2026.

Furthermore, the Group indicates that it has obtained from its creditors an extension of the maturity of its operational financings until 28 May 2026, in line with the objective of signing an agreement regarding its capital structure by that date.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - cizabel@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tél : + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29









1 Press release dated 26 February 2026







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