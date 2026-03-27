CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2025 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Press release

Montrouge, 27 March 2026

Availability of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s 2025 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the French version of its 2025 Universal Registration Document and Annual Financial Report has been filed with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on March 27th, 2025, under number D.26-0155.

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

the 2025 Annual Financial Report 1 ;

; the report on corporate governance;

the informations on fees paid to the statutory auditors.





The French version of the document is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website https://www.credit-agricole.com/finance/publications-financieres , as well as on the website of AMF.

A reproduction translated in English is also available on the website of Crédit Agricole S.A. https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/financial-publications

Press contacts

Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr

Mathilde Durand : 01 57 72 19 43 – mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr

See all our press releases on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

1 The 2025 URD presents the final values of Crédit Agricole Group’s regulatory solvency and resolution ratios. These values, after technical adjustments, are slightly different from the information released at the time of the publication of the annual results on 4 February 2026.

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