Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRVN) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Driven Brands securities between May 9, 2023, and February 24, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 9, 2026, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that Driven Brands had identified at least ten categories of errors in its financial statements, including errors related to: (1) the recording of leases affecting the right of use assets and right of use liabilities recorded in the Company’s consolidated balance sheet; (2) opening and ending cash balances and operating cash flows, leading to overstatements of cash and revenue and understatement of selling, general, and administrative expenses in Driven Brands’ consolidated statements of operations; (3) presentation of supply and other expenses as company-operated store expenses; (4) income tax provision; (5) supply and other revenue; (6) fixed assets; (7) cloud computing; (8) lease cash applications; (9) balance sheet and income statement misclassifications; and (10) improperly recognized revenue in Driven Brands’ Automotive Training Institute business.

When investors learned the truth, Driven Brands’ common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Driven Brands’ common stock, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before May 8, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

Contact:

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7234

Email: afarah@lowey.com

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg P.C.