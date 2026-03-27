Dr. Sajad Zalzala Launches National Scholarship Initiative to Support Future Healthcare Leaders and Advance Preventive Medicine Innovation

DETROIT, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals is now open for applications, offering undergraduate students across the United States an opportunity to advance their academic and professional journeys in healthcare. Established by Dr. Sajad Zalzala, the scholarship reflects a forward-looking commitment to shaping a new generation of healthcare professionals focused on prevention, innovation, and long-term patient outcomes.

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals is designed to recognize students who demonstrate both academic excellence and a strong vision for addressing systemic challenges in modern healthcare. Through this initiative, Dr. Sajad Zalzala reinforces the importance of moving beyond traditional symptom-based care toward identifying and addressing root causes of disease.

Open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at accredited colleges and universities in the United States, the scholarship supports individuals pursuing degrees aligned with healthcare professions, including pre-med, nursing, public health, biomedical sciences, and health informatics. Applicants must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and be in good academic standing.

A central component of the application process is a written essay that reflects the scholarship’s core philosophy. Applicants are required to respond to a prompt inspired by Dr. Sajad Zalzala’s work in preventive and functional medicine. The essay invites students to identify a significant root-cause challenge in modern healthcare—whether in chronic disease, access to care, prevention strategies, or emerging technologies—and articulate how their future role in the healthcare system will contribute to meaningful solutions.

Submissions must be original, formatted as a PDF or Word document, and range between 500 and 750 words. Each essay must include the applicant’s full name, university, and expected graduation year. Completed applications must be submitted by September 15, 2026, with the scholarship recipient scheduled to be announced on October 15, 2026.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,500 to the selected recipient, underscoring the initiative’s commitment to easing financial barriers while encouraging intellectual exploration and innovation among aspiring healthcare professionals.

Dr. Sajad Zalzala brings extensive expertise to this initiative as a physician, entrepreneur, and longevity specialist. A graduate of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, he serves as Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of AgelessRx, a platform dedicated to advancing healthspan through evidence-based interventions. His work spans clinical research, telemedicine innovation, and leadership in large-scale longevity trials, including his role as a clinical investigator in the PEARL Trial.

While the scholarship reflects his professional background, the primary focus remains on fostering future leaders who can redefine healthcare delivery. By encouraging students to think critically about prevention, accessibility, and systemic reform, Dr. Sajad Zalzala aims to inspire a generation that prioritizes sustainable, patient-centered solutions.

The Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals is not limited by geographic location within the United States, ensuring broad accessibility to qualified candidates nationwide. This inclusive approach aligns with the scholarship’s broader mission of supporting diverse perspectives and ideas in healthcare innovation.

Students interested in applying or learning more about the scholarship are encouraged to visit the official website at https://drsajadzalzalascholarship.com/.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Dr. Sajad Zalzala

Organization: Dr. Sajad Zalzala Scholarship for Healthcare Professionals

Website: https://drsajadzalzalascholarship.com/

Email: apply@drsajadzalzalascholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89d80ecc-9904-490f-b514-88deb2ca1d2b