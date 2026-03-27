Optimove Launches AI Decisioning Studio, Advancing Positionless Marketing by Empowering Marketers with a Single Command Center for Their Team of AI Agents

New York, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced the launch of AI Decisioning Studio, a single place where marketers can interact, monitor, and collaborate with their agentic marketing team. Launching with four core collaborating agents: Journey Decisioning, Offer Decisioning, Content Decisioning, and Send-Time Optimization Agent, AI Decisioning Studio marks a significant step forward in how marketing teams deploy and manage AI. Guided by marketers, agents work together with shared context as every decision each agent makes is informed by the others. The result is a system that is greater than the sum of its parts, where individual decisions compound, and where marketers are further empowered to be Positionless.



AI Decisioning Studio extends the freedom of Positionless Marketing to the agentic layer. Marketers no longer just cross position lines themselves, they now also manage their team of agents to do it with them at speed and at scale.



All Agents, One Studio

AI Decisioning Studio launches with four of Optimove's core agents, each working in coordination:

Journey Decisioning Agent: Crafts dynamic journeys so customers always receive the next best campaign, adapting in real time to behavior and context

Crafts dynamic journeys so customers always receive the next best campaign, adapting in real time to behavior and context Offer Decisioning Agent: Selects the best combination of offer, channel, and message for each customer, balancing ROI with customer experience at every interaction

Selects the best combination of offer, channel, and message for each customer, balancing ROI with customer experience at every interaction Content Decisioning Agent: Generates, tests, and continuously optimizes cross-channel content, learning what works for each individual and improving with every send

Generates, tests, and continuously optimizes cross-channel content, learning what works for each individual and improving with every send Send-Time Optimization Agent: Ensures every message reaches the customer at the moment they are most likely to engage

Together, these agents don't just work in parallel; they share context. The result is a marketing system where each decision makes every other decision smarter.





What Marketers Get

AI Decisioning Studio is designed to give marketers confidence and control without complexity. From a single place, each marketer becomes a manager of agents, able to:

Monitor agent performance across all active campaigns and strategies, with clear visibility into the revenue and engagement impact each agent is delivering

across all active campaigns and strategies, with clear visibility into the revenue and engagement impact each agent is delivering Configure and activate agents without technical expertise, enabling or adjusting optimization settings directly from the Studio

without technical expertise, enabling or adjusting optimization settings directly from the Studio Interact with agents via chat providing direction on content goals, audience parameters, and campaign objectives in natural language

providing direction on content goals, audience parameters, and campaign objectives in natural language See measurable ROI, not just activity metrics to understand exactly what each agent is contributing to the bottom line

The Studio also provides proactive recommendations, identifying where optimization opportunities exist and prompting marketers to take action.





According to Shai Frank, Optimove’s SVP of Product and GM of the Americas, "AI Decisioning Studio is where the marketer now becomes the manager of agents. It gives the visibility to know what agents are doing, the control to direct them, and the confidence that they are working together as a collaborative team, not just alongside each other. That coordination is what turns individual AI features into a genuinely intelligent marketing system. AI Decisioning Studio is the next advancement in Positionless Marketing, freeing marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles and giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task, instantly and independently."





Availability

AI Decisioning Studio is available now to Optimove customers with additional agents to be added to the Studio throughout 2026.



About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.





For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.



Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.





Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.