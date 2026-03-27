Employee Recognition Platform: Accolad Launches Automated Recognition Software and Long Service Awards Program in Canada





QUEBEC CITY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations across Canada face increasing challenges in attracting and retaining talent, employee recognition has become a critical driver of engagement, retention, and workplace culture. In parallel, evolving workplace expectations and regulatory frameworks are placing increased emphasis on employee well-being, including recognition as a key factor in mitigating psychosocial risks.

In this context, implementing consistent and meaningful recognition practices is no longer optional, but scaling these initiatives across large organizations remains a significant operational challenge.

Accolad has also recently been featured in the Toronto Star for its approach to modern employee rewards, highlighting the growing demand for flexible, employee-centric recognition solutions.

Accolad Technologies a Canadian leader in corporate gifting and employee rewards, today announces the launch of its employee recognition platform and employee recognition software, designed to help organizations automate and scale their recognition programs. The platform enables companies to deliver automated recognition, milestone celebrations, and employee rewards through a seamless, customizable experience that integrates directly into modern HR workflows.

As an employee rewards platform, Accolad allows organizations to offer personalized employee recognition gifts, including digital gift cards and curated reward options, giving employees the freedom to choose what matters most to them while enabling employers to celebrate every achievement, large or small.

What is an employee recognition platform?

An employee recognition platform is a digital solution used by organizations to integrate recognition into their management practices and workplace culture. Modern employee recognition software enables companies to automate employee appreciation, deliver rewards, and manage recognition programs at scale.

Core features typically include peer-to-peer recognition software that allows employees and managers to recognize each other’s contributions, employee rewards platforms offering gift cards, merchandise, or experiential rewards, milestone recognition programs designed to celebrate key achievements, and recognition analytics dashboards to measure engagement and program effectiveness. These platforms also support automated recognition workflows, ensuring timely and consistent delivery of appreciation across the organization.

Why companies invest in employee recognition software

Research consistently shows that employees who receive frequent and meaningful recognition are significantly more engaged, productive, and committed to their organization. According to industry data, regular recognition strengthens employees’ sense of belonging, increases retention, and improves overall performance.

A well-designed employee rewards and recognition software enables organizations to increase productivity and motivation through regular and personalized recognition, reduce employee turnover by fostering a sense of appreciation, create an inclusive culture of recognition accessible to all employees regardless of role or work environment, and strengthen employer branding by positioning the organization as a modern and people-focused workplace.

Recognition is widely recognized as one of the most powerful and cost-effective levers available to organizations to drive engagement and performance.

Years of service awards and long service recognition

A years of service awards program, also referred to as a long service awards program, celebrates employee loyalty at key milestones such as one year, five years, or ten years of service. These work anniversary recognition moments are critical opportunities to demonstrate appreciation and reinforce the value of each employee’s contribution.

Accolad offers a turnkey solution to automate and enhance these programs through service anniversary gifts delivered at the right time, personalized recognition messages tailored to each employee and occasion, and digital employee recognition gifts such as gift cards that can be selected based on individual preferences.

The platform enables organizations to build a structured and scalable milestone recognition program that ensures consistency while maintaining a high level of personalization.





How to choose the right employee recognition platform

When selecting an employee recognition platform, organizations should evaluate several key criteria. Integration with HR and communication tools is essential, allowing recognition to occur directly within platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, or HRIS systems. Accessibility and customization are also critical, with the platform needing to be available across web and mobile environments and offering fully customizable branding and messaging.

A strong employee rewards platform should provide a wide range of reward options, including digital gift cards that give employees access to a broad selection of products and experiences. Analytics and reporting capabilities are equally important, enabling organizations to track engagement, monitor reward distribution, and assess the impact of recognition initiatives.

Finally, peer-to-peer recognition should be a core component, ensuring that recognition is not limited to managers but embedded across the entire organization.

Why choose Accolad as your employee recognition platform

Accolad combines over a decade of expertise in corporate gifting with a modern, scalable employee recognition software built for today’s organizations. The platform offers a large catalog of employee recognition gifts, including over one hundred gift cards from Canadian, U.S., and Quebec-based brands, allowing employees to select rewards that are meaningful to them.

Accolad’s employee rewards platform provides full customization of recognition messages, emails, and branding, ensuring that every interaction reflects the organization’s identity. Its technology includes API integrations and connectors for Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Workday, enabling seamless deployment within existing workflows.

The company also provides dedicated support and advisory services, helping organizations design and implement effective recognition strategies aligned with current best practices, including frequent recognition, inclusivity, and data-driven decision-making.

A proven employee recognition platform trusted by leading organizations

“The follow-up is extremely fast, the customer service is excellent, and the team’s flexibility is remarkable. Accolad meets our needs perfectly.” — Hélène Gagnon-Couture, Café William

“Innovative program, useful for our employees, time-saving for us, and a wide range of choices.” — Olivier Barton, Eurofins Environex

“We are very satisfied with the service, which is simple and appreciated. Employees love the access to gift cards. Thank you for the excellent support during implementation.” — Claudie Racette, Lussier

“Simple and effective platform and service. Fast adaptability and attentive follow-up.” — Candide Huard, Gameloft

“Accolad meets our employees’ expectations by giving them the freedom to choose their reward. The platform is intuitive, flexible, and easy to manage.” — Véronique Pilon, Tenaquip

“Excellent service and very fast implementation.” — Alexandra Grenier, BSDQ

“Our employees truly appreciate the service offered by Accolad.” — Anthony Lauzier, Garant

By combining employee recognition software, employee rewards, and long service awards automation, Accolad is positioning itself as a leading employee recognition platform in Canada. The solution enables organizations to modernize their recognition programs, improve employee engagement, and deliver meaningful appreciation at every stage of the employee journey.

To learn more about Accolad’s employee recognition platform, employee rewards software, and years of service awards program, visit www.accolad.com or schedule a demo.

CONTACT Julie Tessier, Communications Lead

COMPANY Accolad Technologies Inc.

PHONE (579) 274-1477

EMAIL j.tessier@accolad.com

WEB www.accolad.com/en

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ebaf74b-1424-4061-9eee-3dc6eb5629e1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8fb55126-e3ba-486a-beb0-f72723dae3cf