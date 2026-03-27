MOOKA Expands Air Purifier Lineup with Advanced Filtration Solutions for Allergy Sufferers and Pet Owners

New York, NY , March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOOKA, a brand dedicated to improving indoor air quality for families, today announced the continued expansion of its air purifier lineup, offering high-performance solutions designed for a range of living spaces. As indoor air quality becomes an increasing concern for pet owners, parents, and allergy sufferers, MOOKA’s systems combine advanced filtration with practical, user-focused features.

Founded in 2017 after company founder Monica witnessed the effects of poor air quality on her own family’s health, MOOKA was built with a mission to help households breathe easier. The brand’s current offerings include models suitable for rooms from 50 to 2,500 square feet, all equipped with three-stage H13 HEPA filtration, timers, whisper-quiet sleep modes, aromatherapy functionality, child locks, and filter replacement reminders.

While advanced filtration drives purification performance, certification ensures that these systems meet recognized safety and efficiency standards. MOOKA air purifiers for home, including air purifiers for pets, are tested and certified by authorities including ETL, FCC, EPA, CARB, and DOE. These regulatory approvals confirm safe operation, reliable performance, and energy-efficient design.



MOOKA

Among the brand’s flagship models is the KJ190 large room air purifier designed for homes with pets, which draws air through front and dual-side inlets to capture pet hair, dander, dust, and household odors. Designed to clean areas up to 2,200 square feet per hour, the unit features a washable pre-filter and an integrated air quality monitor that automatically adjusts fan speed in response to real-time particle levels.

For smaller spaces, MOOKA also highlights the B-D02L HEPA bedroom air purifier, which provides up to six air changes per hour in a 215-square-foot room and utilizes 360-degree multi-directional intake. The model is suited for apartments, home offices, dorms, and kitchens.



MOOKA

“We design our products to fit the way real families live,” said Monica, founder of MOOKA. “From open-concept homes to compact apartments, our goal is to deliver cleaner air with systems that are effective, safe, and easy to use.”

MOOKA’s air purifiers are available through the brand’s website and major online retailers. For more information, visit mookashops.com.

About MOOKA

MOOKA develops air purification systems for residential use, combining solid performance, safety certifications, and practical features that integrate into daily life. The company focuses on practical filtration solutions that combine performance, safety standards, and user-friendly design. Through continuous product development and international distribution, MOOKA provides air purification systems used in homes across multiple global markets.

Media Contact

Name: Media Relations

Company: MOOKA

Phone: 1-855-666-9955

Website: https://mookashops.com/

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