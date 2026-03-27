Employee Recognition Platform: Canada’s Accolad Expands into the U.S. with Automated Recognition Software and Long Service Awards





QUEBEC CITY, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolad, a Canadian leader in employee recognition and corporate rewards, today announced its expansion into the United States, bringing its modern employee recognition platform and employee rewards software to organizations seeking to improve engagement, retention, and workplace culture.

As U.S. employers face increasing pressure to retain talent and enhance employee experience, Accolad delivers a scalable solution designed to automate employee recognition, milestone celebrations, and long service awards through a seamless, customizable platform integrated with modern HR tools.

Recently featured in the Toronto Star for its innovative approach to employee rewards, Accolad is gaining traction as a next-generation alternative to traditional recognition providers by focusing on flexibility, automation, and employee choice.

Accolad’s employee rewards platform enables organizations to offer personalized employee recognition gifts, including digital gift cards and curated reward options, allowing employees to choose what matters most while ensuring consistent and meaningful recognition across the organization.

The platform supports automated recognition workflows, peer-to-peer recognition, and fully customizable milestone recognition programs, including work anniversary recognition and service anniversary gifts, helping companies deliver timely and impactful recognition at scale.

“Companies are moving away from rigid, one-size-fits-all programs,” said Accolad. “They want flexible employee recognition software that is easy to deploy, automated, and truly valued by employees. That is exactly what we are bringing to the U.S. market.”





Accolad’s solution combines over a decade of expertise in corporate gifting with a modern, API-driven platform that integrates with tools such as Microsoft Teams, Slack, and leading HR systems. The company offers a broad catalog of employee rewards, enabling organizations to deliver high-perceived-value recognition without operational complexity.

By combining employee recognition software, employee rewards platforms, and long service awards automation, Accolad is positioning itself as a competitive player in the U.S. employee recognition market.

To learn more about Accolad’s employee recognition platform and employee rewards software, visit www.accolad.com or schedule a demo.

CONTACT Julie Tessier, Communications Lead

COMPANY Accolad Technologies Inc.

PHONE (579) 274-1477

EMAIL j.tessier@accolad.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ebaf74b-1424-4061-9eee-3dc6eb5629e1

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