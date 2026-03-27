Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a Luxury Home at CrossCreek in Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at CrossCreek by Toll Brothers, an exclusive community located off exit 13 on Georgia State Route 400 in Cumming, Georgia. With only one luxury home remaining, this is the last chance for home shoppers to become part of this serene and highly sought-after neighborhood of estate-sized homes nestled along a quiet creek.

The final home available at CrossCreek by Toll Brothers is priced at $1,372,000 and features five bedrooms with 3,545 square feet of elegant living space, a first-floor bedroom suite ideal for visiting guests, a well-designed kitchen with an oversized walk-in pantry, and a two-story great room that flows seamlessly to the outdoor living space. The community is conveniently located near outdoor recreation, boutique shopping, and dining, and is served by the highly rated Forsyth County School District, including South Forsyth High School.





"CrossCreek by Toll Brothers is an exceptional community offering the very best of luxury living in a tranquil setting," said Eric White, Georgia Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia. "We are thrilled to offer this final opportunity for home shoppers to call this community home."

The offsite Sales Center is open by appointment only and located at 2010 Rosewood Drive in Alpharetta. For more information about the final home remaining at CrossCreek by Toll Brothers, and other new home communities throughout the Atlanta area, contact Toll Brothers at 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/410c79ce-8771-4e56-be21-40e62e29e204

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)