Oak Valley Community Bank Named One of Central Valley’s Best Places to Work

OAKDALE, Calif., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in the Central Valley, based on employee feedback and independent evaluation conducted by Best Companies Group. At the same time, OVCB was recognized by Opportunity Stanislaus for “Growing the Economy” by increasing their workforce by 10% or more throughout 2025.

“Being recognized again in 2026 is a testament to how deeply engrained collaboration and team development are in our culture," stated Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer of Oak Valley Community Bank. “This recognition comes directly from our employees, and their feedback reinforces that we’ve built a workplace where people feel supported, challenged, and empowered to grow—while doing meaningful work for our customers and the communities we serve. I’m proud of what our team has built together.”

Oak Valley Community Bank is proud to be recognized alongside the 2026 recipients, including Grimbleby Coleman Advisors & Accountants, Black Water Consulting Engineers, Boyett Petroleum, DeHart Inc., E Technologies Group, George Reed Inc., Haggerty Construction, Inc., ITSolutions-Currie, One Digital, Sierra Vista Child & Family Services, Stanislaus County of Education, Stanislaus Food Products, The Wonderful Company, and Winton-Ireland, Storm and Green Insurance.

Best Places to Work: Central Valley is an annual survey and recognition program that highlights organizations creating exceptional workplace experiences and strong employee engagement. Administered by Best Companies Group, and presented by Opportunity Stanislaus, the program uses a comprehensive, data-driven process that includes both employer evaluation and confidential employee feedback. Final rankings are determined through a third-party analysis, ensuring a fair, unbiased assessment. For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkcentralvalley.com.

About Opportunity Stanislaus

Opportunity Stanislaus is a regional economic development organization focused on strengthening the economic vitality of Stanislaus County by supporting business growth, entrepreneurship, and investment. For more information, visit www.opportunitystanislaus.com.

About Oak Valley Community Bank

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & its Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, offering a full range of loan and deposit services to individuals and small businesses. The Bank currently operates through 19 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, Lodi, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and the Eastern Sierra communities of Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information visit www.ovcb.com.