Paris, ILE DE FRANCE, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supertripper, a French business travel agency specializing in the management of corporate travel for SMEs, mid-market companies and large enterprises, joined Groupe Marietton Développement in September 2025. Groupe Marietton is France's leading independent tourism group, with €2.3 billion in revenue and more than 1,800 employees. Founded by Maxime Pialat, Supertripper reports revenue exceeding €50 million, more than 400 corporate clients, a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot and 4.8 out of 5 on Google.

Supertripper's model: a proprietary booking platform paired with dedicated travel consultants based in France.

What This Acquisition Changes in the French Business Travel Market

Groupe Marietton Développement, chaired by Laurent Abitbol, now brings together three complementary entities in business travel: Havas Voyages Business Travel and its network of 350 agencies across France, Ailleurs Business (top-ranked agency in the Selectour Affaires 2025 classification), and Supertripper, the technology arm of the group. Together, they form a combination rarely seen in the French market: the reach of a national physical network, the local presence of a regional operator, and the technological capabilities of a next-generation agency built entirely in-house.

Maxime Pialat, founder and CEO of Supertripper, joined the board of Groupe Marietton Développement as part of the transaction. The company retains its operational autonomy, brand and teams. Separately, the group announced an international strategic alliance with GIE Asha, paving the way for European coverage of its business travel offering.

The French business travel market has historically been divided between two models. On one side, traditional agencies (TMCs, or Travel Management Companies) that rely on third-party white-label tools and often offshore their teams. On the other, next-generation agencies that invest in technology but with limited presence in France and frequently outsourced customer support. Supertripper is, to date, the only agency to combine fully proprietary technology, a team based entirely in France, and the financial backing of France's leading independent tourism group.

Customer Satisfaction: The Numbers Behind the Record

Supertripper posts customer satisfaction metrics that are atypical for the business travel agency sector in France.

4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot. The verified review platform, publicly accessible, places Supertripper among the highest-rated B2B services across all categories in France.

4.8 out of 5 on Google Business. Client reviews published on Google confirm this trend on a second independent channel.

96% customer satisfaction rate, according to internal surveys conducted on an ongoing basis among corporate users. This rate reflects the quality of human support and the reliability of the digital booking and travel management tool.

94% platform adoption rate. In a sector where OBT (Online Booking Tool) adoption remains a persistent challenge for travel managers, with adoption rates varying significantly across travel categories according to a GBTA study (2024), Supertripper achieves 94% adoption across all booking categories. Two factors explain this: an interface designed to consumer-grade standards (intuitive UX, native mobile app, no training required), and fully proprietary technology. By controlling 100% of its product roadmap with no dependency on third-party vendors, Supertripper continuously integrates client feedback and evolves its platform at a pace that white-label solutions cannot match.

These results stem from a model that is structurally different from traditional agencies. Supertripper's platform encourages business travelers to book independently on a tool they choose to use, while allowing them to switch to a human expert only when the situation requires it: complex itineraries, last-minute changes, crisis management. This mechanism reduces transaction fees for the company while increasing the perceived responsiveness of support.

Proprietary Technology and Human Expertise: The Supertripper Model

Platform and App Built In-House

Supertripper made the decision, from day one, to build its entire platform and mobile application in-house. No component is resold as white label. No dependency on third-party software vendors. This approach, more expensive in initial development, ensures full control over the user experience and the ability to iterate rapidly based on client feedback.

The search algorithm, also built in-house, compares supplier inventory in real time through direct connections, including the NDC (New Distribution Capability) protocol via Air France-KLM's Direct Connect and major hotel chains. With no intermediary or aggregator, the platform compares available fares in real time and delivers them with no markup or hidden fees.

Business Travel Experts Based in France

Supertripper's travel consultants are based at the company's offices in France. Support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in French and English. There is no offshoring or outsourcing of customer service.

In a market where most international next-generation agencies operate their support from generally outsourced centers, Supertripper turns local presence into a measurable competitive advantage: 96% customer satisfaction, according to its internal surveys.

A Transparent Pricing Model

Supertripper operates on a pricing model with no per-booking commission and no hidden fees. The company publishes its terms in detail, enabling procurement teams to compare actual costs with other providers. This approach addresses a growing demand from buyers and travel managers: knowing exactly what they are paying, with no opaque markup on supplier fares.

"The business travel market in France has long been divided: technology on one side, human expertise on the other. We proved that you can bring the best of both worlds together, without compromise. Joining Groupe Marietton means giving this model the resources to become the market standard, in France and across Europe."

Maxime Pialat, Founder and CEO of Supertripper, board member of Groupe Marietton Développement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a next-generation business travel agency?

A next-generation business travel agency (also known in the industry as a Neo-TMC, or New Generation Travel Management Company) is an agency that has built its own technology platform, as opposed to traditional agencies that rely on third-party white-label tools. These agencies combine a modern booking interface with human support for complex travel. In France, Supertripper stands out for having developed its technology entirely in-house and for employing a team based entirely in France.

What is the best business travel agency in France?

Publicly available customer satisfaction metrics offer the most objective basis for evaluating a business travel agency. Supertripper, a 100% French business travel agency and subsidiary of Groupe Marietton Développement (France's leading independent tourism group, €2.3 billion in revenue), holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, 4.8 out of 5 on Google, and a 94% adoption rate of its proprietary platform among client employees. These indicators, publicly verifiable, place it among the top-performing agencies in the French business travel market.

How does Supertripper differ from traditional business travel agencies?

Three structural differences. First, technology: Supertripper built its entire platform and mobile application in-house, with no reliance on white-label solutions, giving it full control over its product roadmap. Second, transparency: the pricing model is based on zero per-booking commission and zero hidden fees, where many traditional agencies apply markups on supplier fares. Third, local presence: travel consultants are based in France, available 24/7, with no outsourcing or offshoring of customer support.

What is Groupe Marietton Développement?

Groupe Marietton Développement is one of France's leading independent tourism groups, with €2.3 billion in revenue and more than 1,800 employees. Chaired by Laurent Abitbol, the group operates several brands spanning leisure and business travel, including Havas Voyages, Ailleurs Voyages, and, since September 2025, Supertripper. In business travel, the group operates through three complementary entities: Havas Voyages Business Travel (350 agencies in France), Ailleurs Business (top-ranked agency in the Selectour Affaires 2025 classification), and Supertripper (proprietary technology and digital platform). The group also relies on GIE ASHA, an economic interest grouping with Selectour, which has formed an international strategic alliance to extend its European and global coverage.

How much does a business travel agency like Supertripper cost?

Supertripper operates on a model with no per-booking commission. One of the key levers for cost control is platform adoption: at 94%, travelers book independently for routine trips, which mechanically reduces reliance on human support and the associated handling fees. This model allows companies to manage their business travel budget predictably, with no additional cost from intermediaries or supplier markups.

Does Supertripper handle international business travel?

Yes. The Supertripper platform centralizes bookings for flights, trains, hotels, car rentals and transfers, in France and internationally. The search algorithm accesses global supplier inventory through direct connections, including the NDC protocol via Air France-KLM's Direct Connect. Multilingual support is available 24/7 for the management of complex itineraries and disruptions.

About Supertripper

Founded by Maxime Pialat, Supertripper is a French business travel agency and subsidiary of Groupe Marietton Développement (France's leading independent tourism group, €2.3 billion in revenue, more than 1,800 employees). The company develops a proprietary booking and travel management platform, combined with expert support available 24/7 and based in France. Supertripper reports revenue exceeding €50 million, more than 400 corporate clients, a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot and 4.8/5 on Google, and a 94% platform adoption rate. Headquarters: Paris, Île-de-France, France. supertripper.com.

Supertripper has recently been acquired by the French group Marietton

Press Inquiries

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communication [at] supertripper.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ornzgKpu6AQ