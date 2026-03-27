Second Fisher House Under Construction at the Pittsburgh VA

Pittsburgh, PA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ground was broken today for a second Fisher House supporting the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, increasing capacity from ten to 26 families per night. David A. Coker, president of Fisher House Foundation, and leaders from the VA joined other supporters for the groundbreaking, announcing the start of construction on the new home.

This Fisher House will join the network of 100 other Fisher Houses operating in the United States and Europe. Up to 1,400 families can stay in Fisher Houses across the country and overseas on any given night.

“Today’s groundbreaking in Pittsburgh is about making sure Veteran families can be together when it matters most,” said Fisher House Foundation Chairman and CEO Ken Fisher. "As the need grows, so does our commitment. We’re deeply grateful to the Friends of Pittsburgh Fisher House and our incredible community partners for stepping forward to make it possible.”

The second Pittsburgh Fisher House, located at the H. John Heinz III VA campus, expands local resources to provide up to 16 additional Veteran families to stay at no cost, serving families traveling to the health care center for medical care. It will offer more than 5,800 nights of lodging each year, potentially saving families more than $800,000 annually.

Each bedroom suite of the 13,000+ sq.-ft. “comfort home” will be equipped with a private, wheelchair-accessible bathroom. Common areas will include large communal living, dining and family rooms, a spacious kitchen, a laundry room, and a patio.

A Fisher House creates an instant community for its residents, united by their common mission of supporting a sick or injured loved one, but it also provides individuals with a secure and private refuge after a long day at the hospital to rest and recharge.

“The entire staff and the many volunteers create an incredibly supportive atmosphere. All the logistical worries about where to stay and eat were lifted from our shoulders—it was a tremendous relief,” said Pittsburgh Fisher House guest Steve Schellberg. “Feeling helpless during that time, knowing that [my wife] had a safe place to stay and food to eat was crucial.”

Fisher House Foundation proudly recognizes the generosity of the following contributors for their extraordinary support of our Veteran families: Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House, 84 Lumber Company, Allegheny Foundation, Ann J. Pavlan, Anonymous, The Big Green Army Tailgate, Charles and Linda Spadafora Family, Colcom Foundation, DSF Charitable Foundation, Fisher House Michigan in memory of CW3 Ruffner & CW2 Yoder, Lilly Endowment, Mary Ellen & Harry Austin, Men's Wearhouse, Milton G. Hulme Charitable Foundation, Northwood Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Phillips Charitable Foundation, Pirates Charities, Ruby W. and LaVon P. Linn Foundation, S. Kent Rockwell Foundation, The Burke Foundations, Vehicles for Veterans, VFW and VFW Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania and VFW posts throughout PA, and the many gifts of a grateful nation.

Fundraising for construction continues through The Friends of the Pittsburgh Fisher House. www.pittsburghfisherhouse.org.

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About Fisher House

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of 100 comfort homes where military and Veteran families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical facilities nationwide and in Europe, close to the medical facilities they serve. Fisher Houses have up to 20 suites, each with a private bedroom and bath. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room, and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since its inception, the program has saved military and Veteran families an estimated $690 million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation. www.fisherhouse.org

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