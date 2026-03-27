Gill, Denson & Company Expands Houston Footprint with Acquisition of JG Property Tax

Houston, TX, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gill, Denson & Company LLC today announced the acquisition of JG Property Tax, a Houston-based property tax consulting firm with a concentrated presence in Montgomery County. The transaction marks a continued investment in the Greater Houston region as the firm scales its statewide platform.

Gill, Denson & Company Acquires JG Property Tax

The addition of JG Property Tax strengthens Gill, Denson & Company’s reach in one of Texas’ most active and rapidly growing property markets. Known for its localized expertise and strong client relationships, JG Property Tax has served property owners throughout Montgomery County with a focus on consistent results and personalized representation.

Rather than altering that approach, Gill, Denson & Company intends to build on it.

“Montgomery County continues to be a key growth corridor within Texas,” said Charles Denson, Partner at Gill, Denson & Company. “Expanding our presence here allows us to better support property owners in a market where valuations are evolving quickly and thoughtful representation matters.”

The integration brings together JG Property Tax’s local market knowledge with Gill, Denson & Company’s broader infrastructure, including advanced valuation analysis, statewide coverage, and expanded operational support.

“JG Property Tax has established a strong reputation in the Houston area,” said Richie Gill, Partner at Gill, Denson & Company. “Our focus is to preserve what is already working, trusted relationships and responsive service, while enhancing the overall client experience with additional resources and deeper market data.”

Clients of JG Property Tax will transition to Gill, Denson & Company in a structured and seamless manner, with no disruption to service. The firm emphasized that maintaining continuity and communication throughout the process is a top priority.

The acquisition reflects Gill, Denson & Company’s broader strategy of selectively expanding in high-growth Texas markets while maintaining a focused, client-first approach.

About Gill, Denson & Company

Gill, Denson & Company is a Texas-based property tax consulting firm providing statewide representation for residential and commercial property owners. The firm specializes in high-touch service, data-driven valuation strategies, and responsive client support across major Texas markets.

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