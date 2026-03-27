FG Communities Reaches 80-Property Milestone with Greenville Acquisition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition of three manufactured housing communities in Greenville, SC, totaling 75 homesites.

Residents of these communities are positioned to enjoy everything Greenville has to offer. The thriving downtown is home to an eclectic mix of dining, boutique shopping, and a vibrant arts scene centered around the iconic Falls Park on the Reedy River. Outdoor enthusiasts have quick access to the Blue Ridge Mountains, while Charlotte and Atlanta are each within a two-hour drive.

Greenville consistently ranks among the fastest-growing metros in the country, and demand for quality affordable housing has never been higher. These three communities provide residents with a stable, affordable place to call home in one of the most dynamic cities in the Southeast.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, "Greenville is exactly the type of market we look for — a thriving, fast-growing city where demand for quality affordable housing continues to outpace supply. We are confident this acquisition will deliver strong, long-term value while providing residents with a place they are proud to call home."

About FG® Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 80 properties with over 3,500 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities