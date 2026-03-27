National Association of Friendship Centres Welcomes $168 Million Federal Investment in Urban Indigenous Services

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) welcomes today’s announcement from Indigenous Services Canada and Minister Gull-Masty confirming a $168 million investment over five years to support Friendship Centres across Canada.

This multi-year commitment provides important stability for Friendship Centres and supports the continued delivery of essential, culturally grounded programs and services for Indigenous people living in urban communities.

The NAFC welcomes this announcement as a reflection of sustained advocacy efforts over the past three years. Provincial and Territorial Associations and Friendship Centres have played a key role by sharing the impacts of their work and community stories to help inform decision makers.

Each year, Friendship Centres support nearly one million Indigenous people through more than 2,600 programs, accessed over 2.3 million times annually. These services include employment and training, childcare, health supports, housing, cultural programming, and food security.

With 3,100 staff and more than 10,300 volunteers, Friendship Centres represent one of the most significant Indigenous service delivery networks in the country. Their work strengthens communities, supports workforce participation, and contributes to safer and more inclusive outcomes for all.

“Today’s announcement reflects a meaningful commitment to the vital role Friendship Centres play in communities across the country,” said Jennifer Rankin, Chief Executive Officer of the NAFC. “This five-year investment provides important stability and allows Friendship Centres to continue delivering the programs and services that Indigenous people rely on every day, while creating new opportunities to build on this strong foundation through future partnerships and investments.”

Indigenous Peoples now number approximately 1.8 million in Canada, with nearly 70 percent living in urban areas. They represent one of the youngest and fastest growing populations in the country and contribute significantly to Canada’s social and economic strength. Friendship Centres provide direct and transitional services to more than half of this population.

Stable, long-term investment in Friendship Centres reflects the scale, value, and contribution of this work. Demand for services continues to increase, including a rise in newcomers accessing Friendship Centre programs, highlighting their role as trusted and welcoming spaces where people can access support and build community.

“Friendship Centres are at the heart of urban Indigenous communities and play a critical role in supporting individuals, families, and communities to thrive,” said Pamela Glode-Desrochers, President of the NAFC. “This investment recognizes the strength and impact of the Friendship Centre network and supports continued progress toward stronger, more inclusive communities and economies.”

The NAFC looks forward to continued collaboration with Indigenous Services Canada and partners across sectors to build on this investment and further strengthen supports for urban Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast. As needs continue to grow beyond the current investment levels, this commitment creates a stronger foundation to pursue additional funding and collaborative opportunities across all government and sectors.

For media inquiries

John Paillé

Senior Communications Coordinator

jpaille@nafc.ca

About the National Association of Friendship Centres

For more than 50 years, the National Association of Friendship Centres (NAFC) has supported a network of over 100 Friendship Centres across Canada, delivering culturally relevant services to urban Indigenous communities. Friendship Centres support nearly one million Indigenous people each year through more than 2,600 programs, providing essential services including employment and training, childcare, health supports, housing, and cultural programming. With more than 3,100 staff and 10,300 volunteers, Friendship Centres are among the most significant Indigenous service delivery networks in the country.