Atlanta Braves, Gray Media to Simulcast 25 Regular Season Games on Free, Local Over-the-Air Television Stations Across the Southeast

ATLANTA, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlanta Braves and Atlanta-based Gray Media announced today a multi-year agreement to bring 25 regular season Braves games to Gray television stations across Braves Country in a simulcast with BravesVision, the Braves’ new, team-owned television platform.



The Braves selected Gray Media’s Raycom Sports to produce the full season of non-national games for BravesVision. As part of this multi-year agreement, Raycom Sports will provide end-to-end live production services for BravesVision. The first BravesVision simulcast on Gray stations will air Friday, March 27 (Opening Day), when the Braves host the Kansas City Royals at 7:15 p.m. ET.

“Gray Media has been a valued partner in bringing Braves baseball to fans across Braves Country, and we’re proud to deepen that relationship with 25 games on free, over-the-air television through Gray this season,” said Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller. “From Opening Day to the final out of the season, our goal is to make Braves baseball as accessible as possible and through our expanded offering with Gray, we’re providing another enhanced avenue for fans to watch our ballclub.”



“Braves baseball has been part of the fabric of Atlanta for 60 years, and we’re thrilled to expand Gray’s relationship with the Braves this season to help fans across Braves Country celebrate that milestone,” said Hilton Howell, Gray Media Executive Chairman and Co-CEO. “By bringing 25 games to free, over-the-air television and simulcasting with BravesVision, we’re giving viewers more ways than ever to watch and share in the excitement all season long.”



Gray will simulcast these 25 BravesVision games in 24 markets across six states in the Braves’ home television territory — one of the largest in professional sports. The games will broadcast over-the-air in Atlanta on Atlanta News First (WANF 46.1) and Peachtree Sports Network (WPCH 17.2) and throughout the Southeast through Gray’s network of broadcast stations, including the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. A select number of games will also air on some of Gray’s Southeastern ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW affiliates.



The 2026 Braves games simulcast schedule on BravesVision and Braves on Gray stations is below.

Friday, March 27 vs. Kansas City (Opening Day) 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 31 vs. Athletics — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 7 @ LA Angels— 9:38 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 14 vs. Miami — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 21 @ Washington— 6:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 5 @ Seattle— 9:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 10 @ LA Dodgers — 4:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 12 vs. Chicago Cubs — 7:15 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15 vs. Boston — 7:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 16 vs. Boston — 7:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 17 vs. Boston — 1:35 p.m. ET

Monday, May 18 vs. Miami — 6:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 2 vs. Toronto — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 9 @ Chicago White Sox — 7:40 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 14 vs. NY Mets — 1:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 16 vs. San Francisco — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 23 @ San Diego— 9:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 30 vs. St. Louis — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 7 @ Pittsburgh — 6:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 21 vs. San Diego — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 28 @ NY Mets — 7:10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 11 vs. NY Mets — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 25 vs. LA Dodgers — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 8 vs. Tampa Bay — 7:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 15 @ Chicago Cubs – 7:40 p.m. ET





Additional information, including participating Gray stations and channel locations, will be available at bravesongray.com. For information on BravesVision, visit braves.com/watch.



About the Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants and two World Series titles. Follow the Braves at braves.com.



About Gray Media

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 114 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 97 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 113 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 47 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Media Contacts

Gray Media: Erik Schrader, WANF & WPCH General Manager,

(404) 325-4646, Erik.Schrader@wanf.com

Atlanta Braves: Jennifer Mastin Giglio, Senior Vice President, Communications,

(404) 614-1336, Jennifer.Giglio@braves.com



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