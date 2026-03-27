Apollo brings Fine Tribal, Asian & Pre-Columbian Art – The Prince Collection to the market





LONDON, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prince Collection is highly regarded for its royal association, conferring distinguished provenance upon selected lots. It is recognised as one of the largest and most significant collections of antiquities ever to appear on the market. The sale will be held on 10 April at 11 AM BST, with bidding taking place both online and in the room.

All items are vetted by a team of experts and are accompanied by an authenticity confirmation certificate, with selected lots also including a historical report outlining their significance.

With Tribal art on the rise in popularity, Apollo Art Auctions’ selection is one to keep an eye on this April. Tribal art is not only colourful and intriguing, it also comes with incredible stories which engulf you in the cultures, rituals, and day-to-day life of their makers. The auction features an assembly of craftsmanship ranging from Africa and the Pacific Islands to the Himalayas and South America.





Notable highlights include Lot 1. This vessel exemplifies the refined burnishing and restrained decorative vocabulary characteristic of Nyakusa ceramic traditions, where surface treatment achieves both aesthetic and functional sophistication. Its globular form and subtle metallic sheen reflect a deeply rooted domestic craft practice, historically associated with women’s production and daily life. The rare complete condition is also worth noting.





Lot 210 holds strong ceremonial significance within Zuni cultural practice, where such objects function as embodiments of spiritual presence rather than mere representations. The mask holds a strong provenance, coming from the collection of André Breton.





And finally, Lot 212, this basket is a highly accomplished example of Paiute weaving from the Mono Lake region, distinguished by its precision, symmetry, and complex geometric patterning. The polychrome design encodes both aesthetic sensibility and cultural symbolism, while the technical finesse of the coiling demonstrates mastery within Great Basin basketry traditions.

Bidding is available in person at the showroom at 63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW, as well as online via Apollo’s auction platform, Invaluable, LiveAuctioneers, and The Saleroom.

For more information on the upcoming sale and enquiries please contact asianart@apolloauctions.com or call +44 (0) 7424 994167 or visit our website https://www.apolloauctions.com.

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