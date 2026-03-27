Aqua Metals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on March 31, 2026

RENO, Nev., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in battery metals recycling and refining, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a business update on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The live conference call and replay can be accessed from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aquametals.com/.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) is revolutionizing metals recycling with its proprietary AquaRefining™ technology, delivering high-purity, low-carbon battery materials to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy storage. The Company’s innovation-driven approach reduces emissions, eliminates waste streams, and supports the establishment of a circular supply chain for critical minerals essential to electric vehicles and grid storage. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com.

Contacts

For Media and Investor Inquiries: aquametals@icrinc.com