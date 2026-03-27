Total Return Securities Fund Announces Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Return Securities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: SWZ) announced today that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at the office of Bulldog Investors LLP, 250 Pehle Avenue, Suite 708, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663. Stockholder proposals intended to be presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting in accordance with Rule 14a-8 of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 must be received by the Fund by April 17, 2026 in proper form in order to be considered for inclusion in the Fund's Proxy Statement and form of Proxy for that meeting. In addition, if an eligible stockholder desires to bring proposals (including Director nominations) before the 2026 Annual Meeting, appropriate written notice of such proposals must be received by the Fund at the above address by April 17, 2026.



