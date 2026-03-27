Ontario budget continues to leave students, faculty, and campus workers behind

Toronto, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s 2026 Provincial Budget fails to provide adequate funding for the postsecondary sector, despite the Government’s stated commitments to strengthening the workforce and protecting the economy.

The Ontario Universities and Colleges Coalition (OUCC) is deeply concerned that the absence of adequate and stable investment means Ontario will remain in last place in the country for domestic per-student funding at the university and college level – after a decade of stagnant postsecondary funding. To bring Ontario in line with the national average and stabilize the sector, the government must commit to a substantial increase in funding to the postsecondary sector.

While the modest investment announced helps, universities alone would have needed $3 billion to reach the total national per-domestic student funding average, alongside $1.4 billion for the college system. Without this level of commitment, institutions will continue to face difficult decisions that undermine access, quality, and workforce stability.

The province’s previously announced $1.6 billion annually over four years has failed to halt ongoing restructuring, layoffs affecting staff and both full-time and contract faculty, and the pausing or closure of academic programs across colleges and universities.

At the same time, recent funding increases have come largely at students’ expense. Cuts to the Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) have shifted the burden onto students and their families, with 69% of announced postsecondary funding increases effectively financed through reduced grant support. Changes to OSAP have significantly altered the balance of aid, reducing the proportion of non-repayable grants available to qualifying students and increasing reliance on loans.

Rising student debt limits graduates’ ability to retrain during periods of economic disruption—such as those driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence—and delays their capacity to contribute fully to local economies, including homeownership and consumer spending. Current average student debt in Ontario is $27,000, which already burdens students' financial future, and it is only expected to increase with the recent OSAP changes. Ontario cannot afford to sideline a generation from participating fully in our economy.

In a time of economic uncertainty driven by tariffs and ongoing trade disputes, investing in Ontario’s postsecondary system is an investment in the province’s future.

If the government is serious about its stated commitments to strengthening the workforce and protecting the economy, it must match those commitments with sustained, predictable, and adequate public funding for universities and colleges. This type of funding is essential to ensure that students, university and college workers, and communities are not left behind.

On behalf of the OUCC: