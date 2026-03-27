Coffee With Q's IKIGAI SPX Zero DTE Masterclass Trains 30+ Students in 90 Days, Reports Documented Trading Wins Across Multiple Batches

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q, the trading education platform founded by Qamar Zaman (Q), announced today that its IKIGAI Zero DTE Masterclass has trained more than 30 students in the last 90 days, with documented trading wins reported across its student batches. The 14-day intensive bootcamp teaches experienced options traders how to trade zero day to expiration (0DTE) options on the SPX and SPY using a structured, data driven system built on price action fundamentals and a proprietary algo indicator.



Coffee With Q's IKIGAI SPX Zero DTE Masterclass

The program, which launched as a response to growing demand from traders seeking a disciplined alternative to guru-style trade calling services, has produced results that speak for themselves. Students from Batch all cohorts have reported outcomes including a 10-for-10 win streak totaling $11,800, an 8-for-8 profitable trading day with zero losses, and one student who earned $9,290 in three days trading just one contract per trade.

"I am not calling trades. I am not a guru. I am not a SPX influencer," said Qamar Zaman, founder of Coffee With Q and developer of the IKIGAI Q ALGO system. "I built this program so traders can learn to read their own price action and make their own decisions. The ALGO is a tool. It is about 10 percent of the equation. The other 90 percent is discipline, risk management, and the ability to read the market yourself."

A System Built on Real Market Lineage

Zaman developed the IKIGAI Q ALGO after learning from Gary Paccagni (GP), a former NYSE specialist floor trader from Goldman Sachs. That mentorship gave Zaman access to decades of institutional trading knowledge, which he combined with his own technical development skills to build a proprietary indicator system for TradingView. The core of the ALGO is price and volume, which Zaman identifies as the leading indicators that most retail traders overlook.

Unlike programs where a single instructor calls trades and students follow blindly, the IKIGAI Masterclass teaches traders to analyze data from the algo for entry and exit decisions independently. Students use paper money during the program to build their mechanical edge before risking real capital.

Learn Zero DTE SPX & SPY Masterclass | 14-Day 0DTE Trading Course

Program Structure and What Sets It Apart

The IKIGAI Zero DTE Masterclass is a 14-day bootcamp that includes 19 hours of live instruction, hands-on lab sessions during market hours, price action masterclass videos, data analysis training, and access to the IKIGAI Q ALGO Student Edition on TradingView. The program is designed for traders who already have experience with options.

Three elements differentiate the program from other zero DTE courses on the market. First, the curriculum is rooted in institutional trading knowledge passed down from a former Goldman Sachs NYSE floor trader. Second, the proprietary algo system comes with help documents and videos providing documented student results, not just theory. Third, every student must pass a live viva voce examination before graduating. This means every graduate has been personally evaluated and confirmed ready to trade independently.

Students who pass earn lifetime Coffee With Q membership and qualify for Phase 2, which provides optional access to the VIP ALGO, a premium TradingView suite for continued trading.

Student Voices

Darren, a Batch 3 graduate, shared his experience: "I love the ALGO and now that my new system is up and running and I am becoming fluent in Active Trader, it makes trading so much easier."

Another Batch 3 student, who wished to remain anonymous, reported: "In three days, I have earned $9,290 trading just 1 contract per trade. I believe this has been a gift that has come into my life so I am taking some of my earnings and giving to a fundraiser for a man that just found out he has cancer."

David, also from Batch 3, noted consistent results following the framework with a 4-for-4 profitable day.

Enrollment Now Open

The next batch of the IKIGAI Zero DTE Masterclass is currently accepting enrollments. Classes run Monday through Thursday, 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Eastern, across two weeks. Week 1 focuses on lectures and theory. Week 2 focuses on live market lab sessions. Separate 1-on-1 training is also available for traders who need to build their options fundamentals before entering the masterclass.

For more information or to enroll, visit: https://www.coffeewithq.org/gp/

About Coffee With Q

Coffee With Q is a trading education platform founded by Qamar Zaman (Q) that teaches zero day to expiration (0DTE) options trading on SPX and SPY through the IKIGAI Trading Academy. The platform combines price action fundamentals with a proprietary algo driven system to give traders a repeatable, emotion-free framework they can execute in 60 minutes a day. Coffee With Q operates on the principle of IKIGAI, the Japanese concept meaning "reason for being," with a commitment to planting trees from trading profits. The platform also publishes daily trading levels and educational content at coffeewithq.org.

Media Contact: Kat Delgado Coffee With Q Email: support@storytellers.ky Website: https://www.coffeewithq.org

This is not investment advisory. I'm not calling trades. I'm teaching you to think.

Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The IKIGAI Algo and any associated indicators, tools, or educational materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions. Q Levels and affiliated parties are not registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, or financial planners. By participating in this program, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and any resulting gains or losses. No guarantees of profit or specific results are made or implied. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.