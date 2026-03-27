CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call on April 23, 2026

 | Source: CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

Houston, TX, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date:  April 23, 2026

Time:  7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:  http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call"

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned approximately $38 billion in assets. With approximately 9,400 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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