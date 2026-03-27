Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2025

 | Source: Paul Mueller Company Paul Mueller Company

Springfield, Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31 December 31
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
         
Net Sales $94,142  $70,474  $287,001  $248,585 
Cost of Sales  62,054   44,665   193,201   166,124 
Gross Profit $32,088  $25,809  $93,800  $82,461 
Selling, General and Administrative Expense  15,100   12,235   50,263   46,248 
Operating Income $16,988  $13,574  $43,537  $36,213 
Interest Expense  (47)  (45)  (210)  (301)
Other Income  948   492   2,473   2,377 
Income before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $17,889  $14,021  $45,800  $38,289 
Provision for Income Taxes  4,648   2,881   11,120   8,617 
Net Income $13,241  $11,140  $34,680  $29,672 
         
Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $14.73  $11.89  $37.53  $30.46 



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
     
  Twelve Months Ended
  December 31
   2025   2024 
     
Net Income $34,680  $29,672 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:    
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment  3,185   (1,577)
Change in Pension Liability    64 
Comprehensive Income $37,865  $28,159 
     
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
     
  December 31December 31
   2025   2024 
     
Cash and Cash Equivalents $29,883  $21,169 
Marketable Securities  19,913   24,446 
Accounts Receivable, net  41,719   31,266 
Inventories (FIFO)  52,715   40,905 
LIFO Reserve  (21,051)  (20,146)
Inventories (LIFO)  31,664   20,759 
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  62   39 
Other Current Assets  5,758   4,933 
Current Assets $128,999  $102,612 
     
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment  79,083   50,754 
Right of Use Assets  2,276   2,235 
Other Assets  1,625   1,862 
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases  2,338   1,211 
Total Assets $214,321  $158,674 
     
Accounts Payable $17,750  $17,588 
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt  468   3,466 
Current Lease Liabilities  403   336 
Advance Billings  36,362   26,788 
Other Current Liabilities  52,594   23,226 
Current Liabilities $107,577  $71,404 
     
Long-Term Debt  5,265   5,096 
Other Long-Term Liabilities  1,618   2,329 
Lease Liabilities  904   896 
Total Liabilities $115,364  $79,725 
Shareholders' Investment  98,957   78,949 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $214,321  $158,674 
     


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
 
       
  December 31December 31
   2025   2024 
Book Value per Common Share $106.42  $84.27 
Total Shares Outstanding  898,883   936,837 
Backlog $243,606  $153,685 
         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT
           Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)  
   Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock   
        Total
Balance, December 31, 2024 $1,508 $9,708 $96,037  $(22,697)$(5,607) $78,949 
Add (Deduct):            
 Net Income (Loss)      34,680       34,680 
 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax          3,185   3,185 
 Dividends, $.23 per Common Share      (215)      (215)
 Dividends, $.30 per Common Share      (828)      
 Treasury Stock Acquisition        (16,814)    (16,814)
Balance, December 31, 2025 $1,508 $9,708 $129,674  $(39,511) $(2,422) $98,957 
              


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2025		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024		 
    
Operating Activities:     
      
Net Income $34,680  $29,672  
      
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:    
Pension Contributions Less than Expense  -   -  
Bad Debt (Recovery) Expense  (353)  35  
Depreciation & Amortization  7,483   6,992  
Deferred Tax (Benefit) Expense  495   (1,001) 
Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment  822   (9) 
Change in Assets and Liabilities     
(Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable  (9,366)  (6,135) 
(Inc) Dec in Inventories  (8,864)  4,316  
(Inc) in Prepayments  (789)  (1,684) 
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases  (993)  (768) 
Dec in Other LT Assets  434   1,273  
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable  (174)  6,546  
Inc in Accrued Income Tax  3,194   137  
Inc (Dec) Inc in Accrued Expenses  5,154   (294) 
Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings  9,496   (595) 
Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings  20,761   3,711  
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating  (315)  (233) 
Inc in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities  465   295  
(Dec) Inc in Other Long Term Liabilities  (2,202)  1,637  
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $59,928  $43,895  
      
Investing Activities     
Intangibles     
Purchases of Marketable Securities  (27,413)  (28,419) 
Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities  31,946   30,751  
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment  65   132  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment  (34,401)  (17,299) 
Net Cash (Required) for Provided by Investing Activities $(29,803) $(14,835) 
      
Financing Activities     
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing  (88)  (175) 
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings  (9,395)  (2,922) 
Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings  6,345   2,922  
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt  (468)  (1,130) 
Dividends paid  (1,043)  (809) 
Treasury Stock Acquisitions  (16,814)  (11,910) 
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $(21,463) $(14,024) 
      
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes  52   (1,014) 
      
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash $8,714  $14,022  
      
Cash at Beginning of Year  21,169   7,147  
      
Cash at End of Year $29,883  $21,169  
      


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A.   The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2025  2024 
Domestic$77,916 $57,915 
Mueller BV 16,237  12,882 
Eliminations (11) (323)
Net Revenue$94,142 $70,474 


The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue 2025  2024 
Domestic$235,871 $202,182 
Mueller BV 51,258  47,958 
Eliminations (128) (1,555)
Net Revenue$287,001 $248,585 


The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2025  2024 
Domestic$12,066 $10,894 
Mueller BV 1,180  272 
Eliminations (4) (26)
Net Income (Loss)$13,242 $11,140 


The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income 2025  2024
Domestic$33,098 $28,334
Mueller BV 1,588  1,336
Eliminations (6) 2
Net Income (Loss)$34,680 $29,672


B.   Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2025 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C.  We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below), shows improved results from a strong 2024 performance on both a three-month and twelve-month timeframe. This improvement comes primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment.

 
Results Ending December 31st
 Three Months Ended December 31 Twelve Months Ended December 31
(In Thousands) 2025  2024   2025 2024 
Domestic Net Income$12,066 $10,895  $33,098$28,335 
Income Tax Expense 4,295  2,761   10,626 8,152 
Domestic EBT - GAAP 16,361  13,656   43,724 36,487 
LIFO Adjustment (409) (1,316)  905 (1,628)
Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP$15,952 $12,340  $44,629$34,859 


D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.17 at December 2025 and 1.04 at December 2024, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2025 annual report, available at www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9000
dwinters@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


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