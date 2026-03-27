Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports 2025 Results

GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN ) (the “Company”) announced today that net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was approximately $5,111,000, or $0.45 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), versus approximately $5,591,000, or $0.49 per share (based on approximately 11.4 million weighted-average outstanding common shares) for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of approximately $480,000, or 8.6%. This decrease was primarily due to lower interest income, partially offset by lower interest expense.

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025, was approximately $8,666,000, compared to approximately $9,689,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1,023,000, or 10.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a period-over-period decrease in loans receivable, and lower origination fees, reflecting a slowdown in new loan originations. In 2025, approximately $7,175,000 of the Company’s revenue represented interest income on secured, real estate loans that the Company offers to real estate investors, compared to approximately $8,047,000 in 2024, and approximately $1,491,000 represented origination fees on such loans, compared to approximately $1,642,000 in 2024. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Total operating costs and expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were approximately $3,572,000, compared to approximately $4,115,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $543,000, or 13.2%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower interest expense resulting from lower SOFR rates and lower average borrowings under the Company’s credit facilities, partially offset by a slight increase in general and administrative expenses.

As of December 31, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,100,000, compared to approximately $43,265,000 as of December 31, 2024.

On November 20, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 100,000 shares of its common stock over the following 12 months. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 6,200 shares under the program for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $29,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “2025 was a year to be careful. Factors like the material impact of the new young, socialist New York City mayor, the rising antisemitism due to massive waves of fake news and disinformation about Israel and Jews, and high interest rates, created concerns and a higher risk environment in the real estate markets.”

“As always, we took the conservative approach and screened loan opportunities on an even stricter basis until we felt the market was stabilizing and returning to a normal risk level in the first quarter of 2026. We would rather earn a little less, than step into uncomfortable areas,” added Mr. Ran.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. The Company operates the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses its belief that the market is stabilizing and returning to a normal risk level in the first quarter of 2026. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; and (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend, renew, replace, or otherwise maintain our credit facilities on acceptable terms, or at all. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 Assets 2025 2024 Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees $60,218,841 $65,405,731 Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,642,825 1,521,033 Cash

204,889 178,012 Cash – restricted 23,350 23,750 Other assets 60,742 62,080 Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net 101,226 154,039 Deferred financing costs, net 98,858 16,171 Total assets $62,350,731 $67,360,816





Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Lines of credit $17,601,132 $16,427,874 Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $96,985) --- 5,903,015 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 173,247 232,236 Operating lease liability 112,076 167,119 Loan holdback 50,000 50,000 Dividends payable 1,314,732 1,315,445 Total liabilities 19,251,187 24,095,689 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding --- --- Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,432,451 and 11,438,651 outstanding, respectively 11,757 11,757 Additional paid-in capital 45,575,006 45,561,941 Less: Treasury shares, at cost – 324,607 and 318,407 shares, respectively (1,098,964) (1,070,406) Accumulated deficit (1,388,255) (1,238,165) Total stockholders’ equity 43,099,544 43,265,127 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $62,350,731 $67,360,816





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

2025

2024

Revenue: Interest income from loans $7,175,043 $8,046,560 Origination fees 1,491,264 1,642,081 Total Revenue 8,666,307 9,688,641 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 1,755,353 2,337,032 Referral fees 3,257 1,847 General and administrative expenses 1,813,510 1,776,176 Total operating costs and expenses 3,572,120 4,115,055 Income from operations 5,094,187 5,573,586 Other income 18,000 18,000 Income before income tax expense 5,112,187 5,591,586 Income tax expense (1,210) (650) Net income $5,110,977 $5,590,936 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: --Basic $0.45 $0.49 --Diluted

$0.45 $0.49 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding --Basic 11,438,024 11,438,656 --Diluted 11,438,024 11,438,656







MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

Common Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Treasury Shares Accumulated

Deficit Totals Shares Amount Shares Cost Balance, January 1, 2024 11,757,058 $11,757 $45,548,876 316,407 $(1,060,606) $(1,567,321) $42,932,706 Purchase of treasury shares 2,000 (9,800) (9,800) Non-cash compensation 13,065 13,065 Dividends paid (3,946,335) (3,946,335) Dividends declared and payable (1,315,445) (1,315,445) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 . . . . . 5,590,936 5,590,936 Balance, December 31, 2024 11,757,058 11,757 45,561,941 318,407 (1,070,406) (1,238,165) 43,265,127 Purchase of treasury shares 6,200 (28,558) (28,558) Non-cash compensation 13,065 13,065 Dividends paid (3,946,335) (3,946,335) Dividends declared and payable (1,314,732) (1,314,732) Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 . . . . . 5,110,977 5,110,977 Balance, December 31, 2025 11,757,058 $ 11,757 $ 45,575,006 324,607 $ (1,098,964 ) $ (1,388,255 ) $ 43,099,544





MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $5,110,977 $5,590,936 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities - Amortization of deferred financing costs 112,900 88,664 Depreciation 4,983 4,870 Non-cash compensation expense 13,065 13,065 Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability (2,230) (84) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Interest and other fees receivable on loans (134,914) (552,755) Other assets (3,226) 705 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (58,989) (63,057) Deferred origination fees (113,500) (150,485) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,929,066 4,931,859 Cash flows from investing activities: Issuance of short-term loans (35,323,194) (41,538,217) Collections received from loans 40,636,706 49,089,982 Purchase of fixed assets (418) (4,018) Net cash provided by investing activities 5,313,094 7,547,747 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of lines of credit (47,419,805) (54,893,630) Proceeds from lines of credit 48,593,063 46,169,166 Repayment of senior secured notes (6,000,000) --- Dividends paid (5,261,780) (5,233,408) Purchase of treasury shares (28,558) (9,800) Deferred financing costs incurred (98,603) (2,167) Net cash used in financing activities (10,215,683) (13,969,839) Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 26,477 (1,490,233) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year* 201,762 1,691,995 Cash and restricted cash, end of year* $228,239 $201,762 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for taxes $1,210 $650 Cash paid during the period for interest $1,663,329 $2,323,520 Cash paid during the period for operating leases $64,253 $63,084 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities: Dividend declared and payable $1,314,732 $1,315,445 Loan holdback relating to mortgage receivable $--- $50,000 Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities: Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable $13,122 $427,627

* At December 31, 2025 and 2024, cash and restricted cash included $23,350 and $23,750, respectively, of restricted cash.