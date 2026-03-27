Oculis Publishes Notifications of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

ZUG, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to annual equity incentive awards granted to a member of the executive committee of the Company.
Attachment
| Source: Oculis Holding AG Oculis Holding AG
ZUG, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The attached notification relates to annual equity incentive awards granted to a member of the executive committee of the Company.
Attachment
ZUG, Switzerland, 16 March, 2026 -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (Oculis), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address significant unmet medical...Read More
ZUG, Switzerland, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis Holding AG (Nasdaq: OCS / XICE: OCS) (Oculis), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on breakthrough innovations to address...Read More