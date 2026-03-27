Case IH Celebrates American Farmers At The White House

The Case IH Heartland Magnum tractor was featured on the South Lawn a s a symbol of the enduring spirit of the American farmer

Visitors can view the tractor at the USDA People’s Garden in Washington, D.C.

Racine, March 27, 2026

Case IH proudly represented American farmers at the White House, bringing an enduring symbol of the industry’s strength and legacy to the nation’s capital.

Displayed on the South Lawn during a presidential “Celebration of Agriculture” event, the Case IH Heartland Magnum™ tractor stood as a tribute to the farmers who power American agriculture and to the generations of manufacturing expertise rooted in Racine, Wisconsin.

For almost four decades, the Case IH Magnum tractor has been one of the most iconic machines in modern agriculture, proudly built in the United States and trusted by farmers around the world to deliver productivity and performance season after season.

The Heartland Magnum featured at the White House reflects that legacy. Featuring a patriotic red, white and blue design, the one-of-a-kind tractor underscores agriculture’s connection to America’s identity and Case IH’s fundamental role in forging modern agriculture. The brand traces its roots back to 1842 when the company first began building equipment for US farmers, and over 180 years later, it represents generations of American manufacturing expertise that stand behind farmers in the field today.

“Being part of this celebration of agriculture is a proud moment for our team and for the farmers we serve,” said Scott Harris, President, North America, CNH. “Built in Racine since 1988, the Magnum tractor reflects the strength of American manufacturing and the performance farmers depend on every day. We are committed to supporting US agriculture with world-class equipment."

Case IH is part of CNH, which maintains a significant manufacturing footprint in the US, with some 8,000 employees across 10 manufacturing plants nationwide. CNH continues to invest heavily in American innovation, including a $5 billion commitment through 2030 to advanced research and development, precision technology and investment in US manufacturing.

Following the presidential event, the Heartland Magnum tractor will be moved to the USDA People’s Garden, where it will remain on display for visitors to see.

As farmers prepare for the 2026 growing season, Case IH remains focused on serving farmers by delivering the equipment and technology that help them operate efficiently and productively, continuing a legacy carried forward in fields across America.

Case IH is a global leader in agricultural equipment and solutions, with over 180 years of heritage and a commitment to delivering purposeful innovations that make all operations more productive, efficient and profitable. With a presence in more than 170 countries, Case IH supports professional producers through a dedicated network of experienced dealers and distributors. Case IH offers advanced equipment, integrated precision technology and dependable support— all designed to help customers maximize productivity and performance. Case IH offers a complete portfolio to optimize operations including tractors; harvesting, application and hay equipment; and tillage, planting and seeding systems.

Case IH is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNH). Learn more at www.caseih.com.

For more information contact:

Jessie Koerner

Director – Media Relations

United States

Mobile: 551-265-6921

e-mail: jkoerner@webershandwick.com

www.caseih.com

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