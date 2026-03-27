MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC Announces $500 Million Private Real Estate Lending Fund

Phoenix, AZ, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC announced the launch of a $500 million private real estate lending fund, MidPoint Capital, LLC, designed to provide short-term, senior-secured bridge loans for real estate investors and developers. The fund offers accredited investors access to private investments in projects requiring timely capital deployment across high-growth U.S. markets.

MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC

The fund’s structure aims to address gaps in the current lending environment by combining conservative underwriting standards with rapid deployment of capital. MidPoint Capital will deploy funds across 60-100 loans per cycle, with an average loan size of $5 million, allowing for diversified allocations and structured lending opportunities.

Corporate Announcement

“Real estate projects increasingly face delays due to the time-consuming approval processes of traditional lenders,” said Michael Columbia, Chief Executive Officer of MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC. “MidPoint Capital is structured to provide senior-secured, short-term bridge loans that enable investors and developers to access capital in a timely and organized manner.”

The fund emphasizes loans with a maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 75%, focusing on projects in commercial real estate development, acquisition financing. The total deployment is expected to reach approximately $1.5 billion over a 36-month period.

Fund Overview and Structure

The $500 million fund is designed to provide an 8% preferred return for investors, with a 70/30 profit split applied after the preferred return. By structuring allocations across multiple loans per cycle, the fund aims to maintain a disciplined approach to capital deployment.

“Alternative lenders often charge rates between 12% and 15%, which can impact project feasibility,” Columbia noted. “Our fund is intended to provide structured bridge financing while maintaining conservative underwriting standards, ensuring asset-backed security for each allocation.”

The fund addresses common challenges faced by real estate investors, including delays in capital access, limited loan options from traditional banks, and geographic gaps in high-growth markets. The fund specifically targets construction and development loans, which are often underserved in conventional lending frameworks.

Investment Highlights

Offering Size: $500 million

Minimum Investment: $50,000 (accredited investors only)

Preferred Return: 8%

Target Yield: 8-14%

Total Deployment: $1.5 billion over 36 months

Loan Term: 12-24 months

Average Loan Size: $5 million

Maximum Loan LTV: 75%

Origination Loan Points: 2-5%

Loan Allocation: 60-100 loans per cycle

Market Context

MidPoint Capital Partners’ fund enters the market at a time when high-growth real estate regions are experiencing limited access to private financing. Traditional lenders often prioritize established clients and standard project types, leaving a financing gap for investors seeking short-term, high-value bridge loans.

“Our objective is to provide structured access to private investments for accredited investors while addressing gaps in the lending environment,” Columbia said. “This fund reflects our approach to disciplined capital deployment and risk management across multiple real estate projects.”

The fund will operate across regions identified for growth potential, offering bridge loans and hard money financing in areas where traditional banks may not provide sufficient options. By focusing on geographic regions with high demand, the fund aims to enable timely funding for projects without relying on conventional financing channels.

Operational Framework

Each loan will undergo a detailed underwriting process, including assessments of risk, collateral adequacy, and project timelines. The fund maintains short-term, senior-secured loan structures, consistent with standard bridge loan protocols. Loans will be allocated across diverse projects to balance risk and provide structured deployment opportunities for investors.

Key operational objectives include:

Speed of Capital – Reducing approval times compared with traditional lenders. Interest Rate Management – Offering structured options as alternatives to higher-rate loans. Loan Availability – Providing access to construction and development loans. Geographic Allocation – Deploying capital in high-growth areas to address market needs.

Track Record and Fund Metrics

While the fund represents a new initiative, MidPoint Capital Partners has prior experience managing structured real estate loans. Baseline operational metrics include:

Revenue of $60 million

Target yield of 8-14%

Loan origination points of 2-5%

Loan terms between 12-24 months

Maximum LTV of 75%

Average loan size of $5 million

“These metrics demonstrate our capability to manage capital deployment efficiently and in alignment with structured investment protocols,” Columbia explained. “We intend to maintain transparency and systematic oversight in all aspects of the fund’s operations.”

Investor Participation

The fund is available exclusively to accredited investors. Detailed information about minimum investments, deployment cycles, and allocation procedures is accessible through the firm’s investor portal. The fund is structured to provide private investment opportunities without reliance on traditional banking channels, supporting asset-backed, short-term lending strategies.

About MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC

MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC is a private real estate lending fund focused on bridge loans, hard money lending, and private investments. The fund provides senior-secured, short-term loans to real estate investors and developers in high-growth U.S. markets. MidPoint Capital emphasizes disciplined underwriting, conservative loan-to-value ratios, and structured capital deployment to address gaps in conventional lending frameworks.

“The launch of this fund is an announcement of a new corporate financing option,” Columbia said. “It is not a projection of outcomes or returns, but a communication of the fund’s availability and structure for accredited investors.”

Media Contact

Company Name: MidPoint Capital Partners, LLC

Contact Person: Michael Columbia

Email: michaelcolumbia@midpointecapitalpartners.com

Phone: 833-264-3764

Country: United States

Website: http://www.midpointecapitalpartners.com