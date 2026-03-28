Miata Metals Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of an aggregate of 450,000 stock options (“Options”) to certain employees and consultants of the Company, in accordance with Miata’s Omnibus Incentive Equity Plan (the “Omnibus Plan”).

The Options vest 50% at six months and 50% at twelve months and have a three-year term from the date of grant, at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share. All the foregoing Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Options and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

+1778.488.9754

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.