Shareholders who lost money in Concorde International Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: CIGL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP , announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Concorde International Group Ltd. (“Concorde” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CIGL) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Concorde securities between April 21, 2025, and July 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors have until May 18, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Concorde was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals;

insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign;

Concorde’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and

as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Concorde’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.