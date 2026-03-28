DeerValley Redefines Bathroom Hygiene with Launch of Premium V3 Smart Toilet Series

CHICAGO, IL, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeerValley, a leader in practical home craftsmanship, today announced the expansion of its V3 smart toilet series, designed to bring professional-grade hygiene to the residential market. As smart bathroom technology matures, homeowners are prioritizing solutions that improve daily comfort without unnecessary complexity. For DIYers and contractors alike, the challenge is finding a smart bathroom upgrade that is as reliable as it is innovative.





DeerValley is meeting this demand by spotlighting three DIY-friendly and intuitive models: the DV-1S0442-V3, DV-1S0371-V3, and DV-1S0360-V3. These reliable fixtures reflect a shift toward bathroom hygiene innovation that combines luxury performance with a straightforward installation process.

The DeerValley Philosophy: Built to Belong





At its core, DeerValley approaches product design with a simple mission: to remove the friction from home upgrades. Whether you are a homeowner refreshing fixtures or a professional contractor seeking dependable DeerValley bathroom fixtures, the focus remains on reliable performance and intuitive usability. These are not gadgets designed for the sake of technology; they are modern smart home bathroom solutions built to last.

Flagship Models Designed for the Modern Home





1. Flagship Sanitation Model: DeerValley DV-1S0442-V3 Smart Toilet

The DeerValley DV-1S0442-V3 smart toilet represents the pinnacle of the new collection, specifically designed for those who prioritize a pristine environment. The standout feature is the DeerValley smart toilet with foam shield. This innovative system creates a layer of foam on the water surface that helps reduce splashing and helps contain odors, making it a critical home bathroom tech upgrade. It also incorporates a comprehensive hygienic bidet toilet system with personalized settings for water temperature and pressure.

2. Elevated All-Rounder: DeerValley DV-1S0371-V3 Smart Toilet

For those seeking a balance between high-tech features and sleek design, the DeerValley DV-1S0371-V3 smart toilet is the ideal choice. This model emphasizes the DeerValley bidet toilet experience with an ergonomic design that fits naturally into any residential layout. Like all models in the series, it features touchless bathroom technology, including an automatic foot-sensor-activated lid, reducing physical contact and elevating hygiene standards.

3. Practical Efficiency: DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 Smart Toilet

The DeerValley DV-1S0360-V3 smart toilet is designed for the practical-minded homeowner seeking a smart toilet with UV sterilization without unnecessary bulk. This model focuses on the core benefits of the brand: smooth installation and dependable long-term performance. The integrated UV sterilization ensures the bidet nozzle remains clean after every use, providing peace of mind for health-conscious families.





Key Lifestyle Benefits

Choosing a DeerValley premium smart toilet is about more than just a bathroom upgrade; it is about reclaiming comfort and prioritizing health:

Advanced Hygiene: Features like UV sterilization and the foam shield actively fight bacteria and odors.

Intuitive Usability: From heated seats to soft-closing lids, every feature is designed for daily comfort.

Installation Ease: True to their Chicago roots, DeerValley ensures their luxury bathroom smart toilet kits are designed for straightforward installation, further enhanced by a built-in water tank that simplifies setup and eliminates water pressure limitations, removing the friction from home renovations.





About DeerValley

Born in Chicago and built for everywhere, DeerValley specializes in creating high-quality, reliable fixtures that fit the lives of real people. From DIYers to professional contractors, DeerValley products are designed to deliver reliable performance and intuitive usability.

For more information on the full range of DeerValley bathroom fixtures, visit the official website at www.deervalleybath.com .

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