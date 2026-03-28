TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TxFlow has announced the launch of its Layer 1 blockchain, TxFlow L1, marking the start of a multi-application on-chain finance ecosystem built around its TIP Liquidity Standards. Alongside the mainnet launch, TxFlow DEX — a central limit order book (CLOB) decentralized exchange for perpetual trading — is now live with invitation-only access as the first application on the network. Additional applications, referred to as “Channels,” are expected to follow, reflecting a broader vision described by the team as “the blockchain where all finance happens”.

TxFlow L1: High-performance infrastructure for multi-application finance

TxFlow L1 processes over 250,000 TPS on-chain. Two core architectural decisions drive this performance: DAG-based parallel execution enables high transaction throughput by processing non-conflicting transactions simultaneously, while a multi-threaded pipeline with a state machine supports efficient transaction processing without bottlenecks. This level of performance is a deliberate architectural requirement to support high-frequency, CLOB-based trading and other demanding financial use cases.

Building on this infrastructure, TIP Liquidity Standards define how applications are constructed and interact within the ecosystem. These composable trading protocol standards allow developers to create “Channels” by combining TIP modules. TIP1 covers spot trading, TIP2 derivatives, and TIP3 prediction markets, with additional standards expected as the ecosystem expands. The design reflects a specific thesis: teams with deep liquidity expertise can build trading applications directly on TxFlow L1, while others can deploy Channels that access existing on-chain liquidity without building it from scratch. TxFlow L1 is also designed with a long-term focus on AI-driven applications.

TxFlow DEX is now live: Fully on-chain CLOB

TxFlow DEX , the first Channel application on TxFlow L1, is now live with invitation-only access. Designed as a high-performance central limit order book (CLOB) exchange for perpetual trading, the platform processes over 250,000 transactions per second with one-block finality. All trading activity — including order placement, cancellation, matching, and liquidation — is executed and settled fully on-chain.

The launch serves as an initial demonstration of TxFlow L1’s ability to support financial applications at production scale.

At launch, the platform includes 13 perpetual markets, as well as Protocol Vaults and User Vaults for liquidity provisioning and strategy deployment. A blockchain explorer provides real-time visibility into on-chain activity.

The broader objective is to support an open ecosystem of financial applications on TxFlow L1, where Channels can interoperate, access shared liquidity, and settle transactions without intermediaries.

Access is currently invitation-only. Onboarding instructions are available at txflow.com .

About TxFlow L1